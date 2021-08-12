Balloon pilots light up the sky at the Old West Balloon Fest Night Glow

The Old West Balloon Fest kicked off Wednesday evening with a Night Glow event at Western Nebraska Community College.
One balloon, though, shined brighter than the others. The Cosmic Crisp balloon piloted by Steve Wilkinson — made to look like its namesake apple — was just a bit brighter than the rest of the balloons.
Wilkinson said it is a relatively new variety that was a long time in the making.
“It took 20 years to put this (variety of apple) together,” he said. “In fact, one of the guys that helped him design it, His dad is here (at the Night Glow). He came over and told he his son helped design that apple. He took a picture of the balloon and sent it to his son. This is a local guy,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson and his balloon are traveling around the world to spread the word about the new apple variety designed by Washington State University.
“They’re going to be growing apples in Australia, Japan and Italy,” he said. “Those are the three places that we’re going with the apple in the next few months.”
Wilkinson, though, isn’t just the one piloting the balloon. He’s also an ambassador.
“It’s a fantastic (apple). I’ve been to Washington where they grow the apples. I’ve done a commercial (for the apple),” he said. “The apple has gone to the space center because it will last. You cut it open, leave it and it doesn’t go brown.”
Wilkinson, who is in town competing in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships, said he loves being an ambassador for the sport.
“This part of it is really just giving back to the community. I mean, we use their property, we use a lot of things to race. It’s part of the game, but the other part is giving back to the community. That’s why we come out and want to do things like (the Night Glow),” he said.
The balloonists competing in the national championships were grounded Thursday morning, which Wilkinson said didn’t come as a surprise. Balloon pilots also tend to be amateur meteorologists, he said.
“My phone is set on weather. At home, I watch weather all the time. (As a balloonist) you want to know what’s happening, what’s coming into your area and what’s leaving your area,” Wilkinson said.
The Night Glow was the kickoff event for the Old West Balloon Fest. It continues on Friday and Saturday mornings with a mass ascension at the Mitchell Airfield, south of Mitchell, from 5:30-9:30 a.m.
Event passes for the mass ascension are $20 per carload and may be purchased online at theoldwestballoonfest.com. The event passes are good for all of the Old West Balloon Fest events.
The mass ascension will feature 30 balloons launching at the same time, with close to 50 competition balloons coming in behind them as pilots swoop over the area to complete tasks.
People may begin parking their vehicles at 5:30 a.m. Parking attendants will direct people where to park. Handicapped and in-car viewing will be also by available. Parking is not allowed along South Mitchell Road.
Parking for the morning mass ascensions at Mitchell Airfield will be available starting at 5:30 a.m. Parking is located in the grass field off of Mitchell South Road. Parking attendants will direct you where to park. Handicapped and in-car viewing will be available. Event passes will be required to enter and park at Mitchell Airfield. No parking will be allowed along South Mitchell Road.
A Nightglow at The Grasslands at Five Rocks Amphitheater will close out the balloon fest. The night glow will be from 5:30- 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 14.