Balloons fill the sky

The pilots competing in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships were able to finally get off the ground Tuesday.
The pilots were able to launch their balloons for the morning flight thanks to “favorable” weather.
Joe Seymour, of Indianola, Indiana, is among the pilots taking to the sky in the national championships. It is his first time taking part in the championships, but is not new to the event.
“This is the first time I’ve flown here, so I’m a rookie here,” he said. “I came out and actually helped another pilot for three years — twice in Shreveport and once here. I came out last year during the shootout that they had and flew in it. I at least kind of knew what I was getting into.”
Seymour said the winds were blowing at different speeds, depending on how high he was flying.
“There was a certain layer where it felt like I was just sitting there. Then, of course, there were two other layers where we actually could move a little bit. That’s what we mostly used.”
Seymour came into the competition fresh off flying in the Indianola, Indiana, competition last weekend where he finished 16th in a field of 96 balloonists.
Technology plays a big role in how the pilots navigate their balloons, Seymour said.
“I think it’s gotten more (prevalent). Some people think it helps us with our flight path, or plan everyday. I have a data sheet that tells you where I’ve been at different levels, where I’m going. It is kind of a reminder, but it can change.”
Some of the tasks on Tuesday involved completing a digital drop, rather than dropping a physical marker.
“Today, we had a fly-in where we had to choose,” he said. “We chose either a four-by-four coordinate, or an intersection that we could use, you just to try to get as close as you can in the air. We have a tablet in there that shows our tracking with the sensor, and you just push your drop when you get close.”
Seymour said he keeps his tech devices to a minimum when he is in the air.
“I have two GPSs and my computer, which has my moving map that tells me where I’m at right away. That’s all that I carry. There are some people who carry more, some people who carry less.”
All pilots can be seen carrying a blue device, which is required to compete in the event.
“That is our logger. It has the sensor that reads our track,” Seymour said. “If we have to drop in the air for a marker drop, that’s what they use.”
Seymour said the tried and true methods also work just as well — throwing up some pilot balloons, otherwise known as pibals.
“We still do some old school type of stuff, but I still help myself with a computer,” he said. “Basically, we fill up (a pilot balloon) with helium, and let it go. We read off the compass, and it kind of just tells us where the wind is going at different heights.”
He said a good ground crew is also a must.
“You need a crew that knows what they’re doing. That helps a lot,” Seymour said. “I’ll radio them and be like, ‘Hey, can you throw a pibal up, grab me information on what it’s doing at the target?’”
Seymour said he has a tight-knit group of friends who will step in and help him on the ground.
“I’ll have different crew, usually just whoever I can grab. It stays within the same five to six people. They kind of know what to do to tell me how to (get to my target).”
Technology also helped the organizers determine whether they would be able to fly on Tuesday. The weather team uses several different maps to predict what the wind is going to do, and other things that may affect the pilots’ ability to fly.
Unpredictable winds caused the cancellation of Monday’s flight, but Brad Temeyer, the weather team chief, said Tuesday’s weather was favorable for launching the balloons and should be the rest of the week.