Balloons readying to launch Tuesday morning

Pilots with the U.S. Hot Air Nationals are readying this morning to take to the air.

They have received their briefings during the daily meeting and the plans are for pilots to launch northeast of Scottsbluff. A physical drop point will be in a field near Menard's, where the public can view.

Our reporter says the marker that pilots will drop to is behind the store, located on the right side.

Balloons should be in the air between 6:15 and 6:30 and are expected to be in the area of Menard's around 8 a.m.

Stay with starherald.com for more coverage on The U.S Hot Air Balloon Championships and Old West Balloon Fest.