Bands on Broadway bigger by popular demand

For years, Bands on the Bricks in Alliance had drawn progressively larger crowds every summer. It wasn’t long before the organizers wanted to copy that success in Scottsbluff.

Starr Lehl, economic development director, recalled meeting with Bands of the Bricks organizers. She said the meeting went well and it was certainly an idea she was interested in. In short, the Bands on the Bricks organizers wanted to organize and host the event for Scottsbluff for a fee. Lehl wasn’t alone in the meeting.

Richard Castro, the owner of Crossroads Music, sat in the meeting as well.

“After the (organizers) left, Richard (Castro) said, ‘You know Starr (Lehl), we could do this ourselves, we don’t need to hire an outside company to come in and contact our local businesses for sponsorships and they keep all the money,” Lehl said.

Castro knew what he was talking about. As an owner of a sound company, Bands on the Bricks contracted Castro to work the sound for their events. He got to see up close how the popular Alliance event worked from behind the scenes.

“I noticed there were a lot of people coming out for Alliance,” he said. “I mean, a lot of people downtown on those nights.”