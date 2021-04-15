Bands on Broadway bigger by popular demand

Bands on Broadway are back, and this year, organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
The weekly concert series begins on Thursday, June 24 and returns every Thursday until Aug. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. The music is accompanied by food trucks and a patriotic kiddie parade on July 1, at 5 p.m.
For organizer and Flyover Brewery owner Andrea Margheim, the event means a lot to her business and her community.
“People ask us ‘When is it starting again?’ and ‘Can it be more?’. I think that’s a good sign that they’re always asking for more,” Margheim said.
Year three of the event grew by one more weekend in 2021. Like previous years, the event will be held at 18th Street Plaza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bands include those in the genres of country, rock, pop and bluegrass. Food trucks accompany the performances.
As in previous years, the event is free of charge. For Margheim, the event’s cost is a direct factor for its success.
“It’s just easy to come and go. If you can only stay for a little while, you don’t feel like you’re spending your money just for a short period,” she said.
Going into its third year, the event seems poised to be a mainstay tradition for Scottsbluff. However, it wasn’t a given the event would exist at all.
For years, Bands on the Bricks in Alliance had drawn progressively larger crowds every summer. It wasn’t long before the organizers wanted to copy that success in Scottsbluff.
Starr Lehl, economic development director, recalled meeting with Bands of the Bricks organizers. She said the meeting went well and it was certainly an idea she was interested in. In short, the Bands on the Bricks organizers wanted to organize and host the event for Scottsbluff for a fee. Lehl wasn’t alone in the meeting.
Richard Castro, the owner of Crossroads Music, sat in the meeting as well.
“After the (organizers) left, Richard (Castro) said, ‘You know Starr (Lehl), we could do this ourselves, we don’t need to hire an outside company to come in and contact our local businesses for sponsorships and they keep all the money,” Lehl said.
Castro knew what he was talking about. As an owner of a sound company, Bands on the Bricks contracted Castro to work the sound for their events. He got to see up close how the popular Alliance event worked from behind the scenes.
“I noticed there were a lot of people coming out for Alliance,” he said. “I mean, a lot of people downtown on those nights.”
Castro said the company hosting Bands on the Bricks handled bookings, sponsorships and the sound system. Castro knew how to do two of the three.
“Richard (Castro) is so great with music, and he’s got all these contacts with all these different bands all over the country pretty much,” Lehl said. “And he’s really good at negotiating good prices and getting them to downtown Scottsbluff.”
With Castro’s ability to recruit bands, Lehle said they had all the ingredients required for a successful event.
Looking ahead, Lehl said she hopes the event continues to grow. She said she hopes the event can attract big-name bands.
Castro agrees. He said he’d like to see the event cover all of Broadway, blocking off the streets so people can traverse the area freely.