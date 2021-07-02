Bands on Broadway hosts patriotic kiddie parade

Bikes, trikes and other kiddie vehicles decked out in patriotic colors took over downtown Scottsbluff Thursday evening for the second Independence Day kiddie parade.

The parade was put on in conjunction with the summer concert series Bands on Broadway. Despite the ominous-looking clouds looming overhead, children donned their best red, white and blue attire to get everyone in the patriotic mood for the upcoming weekend.

“It’s so fun to see the kids get excited. They’re already keyed up, I think, because of fireworks,” Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said. “This was just to help kick off the Fourth of July festivities.”

Lehl said Bands on Broadway hosted the kiddie parade two years ago when the concert actually took place on the Fourth of July, and they had a great turnout for it. They would have done it last year, she said, had it not been for COVID.

“This year, we wanted to start it up again because the kids have so much fun,” she said. “It was successful, we had a good turnout, and I’m just hopeful that it grows.”

Many of the kids could attest to its success as they raced down Broadway to 17th Street and back to their beginning line at 19th Street and then turned around for another go multiple times.

