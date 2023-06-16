In spite of the rain and the cold, Bands on Broadway kicked off its summer season at 18th St. Plaza with a performance from the High Horses. The band played selections of country and rock and roll to a solid crowd on Thursday evening June 15.

Patrons were also treated to food and drinks from various Scottsbluff area food trucks and vendors including Rositas, Lemon Love Lemonade, Mendoza’s Food Truck and others. Scottsbluff’s own Flyover Brewing was also providing refreshments for the evening.

Bands on Broadway will continue its summer season Thursday, June 22 with performances from The Greendales and Hooks and the Huckleberries starting at 6 p.m.