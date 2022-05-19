Bands on Broadway schedule revealed

The Bands on Broadway Committee announced it will be kicking off year four of the summer concert series beginning on Thursday, June 9. The concert series will be eight weeks and run through July 28.

Bands on Broadway will be held in the 18th Street Plaza in Downtown Scottsbluff on Thursday nights June 9 – July 28 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The concert series will feature a wide variety of local and regional bands performing music including bluegrass, country, pop and rock, all of which will be family friendly. The band schedule will be listed on the Bands on Broadway Facebook page as soon as it is available.

Along with the great music, an assortment of food trucks will be on hand each week to satisfy the taste buds of the entire family as well as the local downtown restaurants, which are always sure to please.

Bands on Broadway is a community event provided free of charge because of generous sponsors and will offer entertainment, food and fun for the entire family.

If you are interested in helping to sponsor or volunteer for the events, please check out the Bands on Broadway Facebook page.

Bands on Broadway 2022 schedule: June 9: The Vellichors/Donny O and the Troublemakers/All We Seem; June 16: Kid Shelleen/Cottonwood Boys; June 23: The Greendales/The Victory Underground; June 30: Kaspen Haley/Nate Botsford; July 7: Gabriel The Brute/43rd Army Band; July 14: New Wave Time Machine/Loaded Dice; July 21: Cory Pearman/Loop Story/Float Like A Buffalo; July 28: Avid Discord/Kris Lager.

