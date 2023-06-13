The 2023 Bands on Broadway summer series will begin Thursday, June 15, at the newly renovated 18th Street Plaza.

“It’s in the same place, but it is newly renovated and updated and we are really excited to kick off our first Bands on Broadway in the new space,” Scottsbluff economic development director Sharaya Toof said.

For the first concert, two groups will be taking the stage, High Horse and Kid Shelleen.

An array of food trucks will be available as well: Flyover Brewery, Lemon Love, Rosita’s, Mike’s Wild Dogs, The Emporium, Two Smokin Grills, Mendoza’s food truck, Legendary Rolled Ice Cream, Sweet V’s and Twins and Son Baking.

Over the course of the summer, Bands on Broadway will feature local bands and vendors as well as out-of-town acts.

“I went out of my way to select bands and cover every genre — there is going to be some country, rock ‘n’ roll and blues,” Crossroads music owner Rich Castro said.

The summer lineup will include: The Greendales/Hooks & The Huckleberries on June 22, Avid Discord/Kris Lager on June 29, New Wave Time Machine/Loaded Dice on July 6, GBR/Hector Anchondo on July 13, Brindlemire/The Victory Underground on July 20, Cory Pearman/Loop Story/ Float like a Buffalo on July 27, and Luke Mills/Talor Hunnicutt on Aug. 3.

At the first event of this summer, a booth will offer information on the establishment of the new creative art district.