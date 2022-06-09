Bands return to Broadway as summer concert series kicks off new season

Thousands of spectators made their way downtown to watch four groups perform live at the first Bands on Broadway concert of the year.

The event featuring bands The Vellichors, Donnie O and the Troublemakers, and All We Seem took over the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff Thursday, June 9. For the three hours it lasted, throngs of concert-goers ate from food trucks, played sports, chatted with friends and listened to the music.

“I’m really happy that I finally have a band and a body of work and great players,” Don Osborn, lead singer of Donnie O and the Troublemakers, said. I can’t wait. I’d rather be on stage than in the audience, and it’s pretty great in the audience.”

This was the first time Osborn and his band performed at a Bands on Broadway event. They sang a variety of original classic rock songs. Osborn described one piece as “a cross between Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay with a dose of Elton John in there.”

When the band first got the event booked, he said, they got together and practiced as much as they could.

Osborn’s daughters Ava and Marlowe, along with Livia Delunger, the daughter of the band’s drummer Brian Delunger, were among the friends and family of the band to cheer them on. Ava and Livia both said their favorite part of the evening was getting to see their fathers on stage.

Marlowe Osborn said it was nice to hear the end result of the music the band has practiced for so long.

“You get to listen to the final products of the music they’ve been working on forever. It’s just nice to hear the progress,” she said.

While this was the first time their father performed, she added, the family had been to such concerts several times before.

For most of the spectators, the evening was a family affair where they could hang out with their loved ones. It was one of the reasons Vergil Hagel and his family traveled from Bayard to attend the concert.

“I just like to listen to the bands and watch the kids, how they react, and just the people enjoying themselves,” Hagel said. “It’s just a nice family venue and it’s nice to see the families coming out together.”

Ty Armstrong brought along his corgi, Huxley, to the concert. He watched his daughter perform in the Scottsbluff High School cheerleading routine in between different artists. Despite living in the area, it was the first time he had gone to Bands on Broadway. He said he was pleasantly surprised by the amount of vendors available.

“It’s good to have something to do during the week, not necessarily on the weekends,” Armstrong said. “Obviously, something to get us out after COVID, anything to get people together, I think is a good thing.”

The summer concert series will run every Thursday through July 28. Visit Bands on Broadway on Facebook for more details and announcements.

