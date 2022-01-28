Banner Capital Bank acquires Lusk State Bank

The Harrisburg-based Banner County Ban Corporation, holding company of Banner Capital Bank, announced on Thursday it had agreed to acquire the Bankers Capital Corporation, which is the holding company of Lusk State Bank. The acquisition will be conducted via a stock purchase agreement.

“Our companies share similar values, and our partnership will reinforce the foundation for an extraordinary community bank that puts our customers, employees, and communities first. We look forward to entering a new market that is a logical extension of our existing operations and plan to keep Lusk’s great management team and staff in place,” Roger Wynne, President of Banner County Ban Corporation, said in a press release.

Lusk State Bank will continue to operate as an independent community bank, according to the press release. In an email to the Star-Herald, Wynne said the move would allow existing Banner Capital banks to share products and human resources with their newest acquisition, and vice versa.

