Banner County blaze burns more than 4,000 acres

Area firefighters are hoping Friday will be the final day of a wildfire that has burned more than 4,000 acres in Banner County.

Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman told the Star-Herald that 13 fire departments are currently on scene, doing “mop up” of the fire.

Overnight, the fire “made a run,” burning more than 900 acres between midnight and 3 a.m., Newman said. Such a run is unexpected in the night hours, he explained, because humidity goes up and temperature goes down, usually reducing fire activity. However, a shift in wind from area storms blew the fire out of canyons into areas that it had not yet burned and fueling the fire.

On Thursday night, he said, “we did evacuate some homes along County Road 61 and north of County Road 36. Those folks are back in their home this morning. We got the fire stopped right outside one of them.”

Newman said that a total of 25 fire departments, as far away as Sutherland, Nebraska, have responded to the fire. He mentioned a few of the departments, including Albin, Wyoming, Harrison, Crawford, Keystone Lemoin and Imperial. Bringing in additional departments allows officials to bring on fresh firefighters, letting others go to get rested up after battling the blaze. Region 21 Emergency Manager Ron Leal responded overnight.

Right now, Newman said, anything in the middle of the burned acres, such as pockets of grasses that hadn’t yet burned and create hot spots, are less of a concern than the perimeter of the fire where fresh, unburned vegetation and trees could fuel the fire. Firefighters are considering burning some of the fuel out to prevent the fire from “making another run.”