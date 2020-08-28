Banner County blaze burns more than 4,000 acres

Area firefighters are hoping Friday will be the final day of a wildfire that has burned more than 4,000 acres in Banner County.
Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman told the Star-Herald that 13 fire departments are currently on scene, doing “mop up” of the fire.
Overnight, the fire “made a run,” burning more than 900 acres between midnight and 3 a.m., Newman said. Such a run is unexpected in the night hours, he explained, because humidity goes up and temperature goes down, usually reducing fire activity. However, a shift in wind from area storms blew the fire out of canyons into areas that it had not yet burned and fueling the fire.
On Thursday night, he said, “we did evacuate some homes along County Road 61 and north of County Road 36. Those folks are back in their home this morning. We got the fire stopped right outside one of them.”
Newman said that a total of 25 fire departments, as far away as Sutherland, Nebraska, have responded to the fire. He mentioned a few of the departments, including Albin, Wyoming, Harrison, Crawford, Keystone Lemoin and Imperial. Bringing in additional departments allows officials to bring on fresh firefighters, letting others go to get rested up after battling the blaze. Region 21 Emergency Manager Ron Leal responded overnight.
Right now, Newman said, anything in the middle of the burned acres, such as pockets of grasses that hadn’t yet burned and create hot spots, are less of a concern than the perimeter of the fire where fresh, unburned vegetation and trees could fuel the fire. Firefighters are considering burning some of the fuel out to prevent the fire from “making another run.”
The Nebraska Forestry Service, NEMA and the National Guard are among those providing additional assistance. Three SEAT (three single engine air tankers) airplanes from the Nebraska Forestry Service dumped retardant on the blaze Thursday and a large, four-engine airtanker has made two passes on the fire Friday.
According to NEMA, 13 flights, or sorties, were flown by the three SEATs. The Nebraska SEAT and two from South Dakota are working the fire. In addition, a large air tanker out of Jefferson County Airport in Colorado has flown four sorties.
Two Nebraska Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and 11 soldiers (two crews and a maintenance team) are on their way to Banner County to continue air support. The helicopters are equipped with 780-gallon water buckets. The Nebraska State Marshal’s Office Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team (WIRAT) deployede Thursday and has been a great help in overseeing incident command, Newman told the Star-Herald.
Banner County Commissioners have made an emergency disaster declaration, which Newman said is needed to seek assistance from the governor’s emergency assistance fund to cover the costs of fighting the blaze. Newman explained that just one flight of the SEAT planes costs $6,000, so just $18,000 in costs were accrued during Thursday’s pass of airplanes. Additional airplanes have been on scene to monitor and direct the planes dumping retardant.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has approved the state emergency declaration which allows state funds to be used to fight the fire.
The cause of the blaze is believed to be caused by human. The point of origin of the fire has been determined, near Hubbard’s Gap Road near a cattle guard.
“It could have been a spark from a dragging chain or a cigarette,” Newman said. “We do not think that it is a natural cause. We have not had any lightning in several days and at that spot, a strike would have caused an immediate fire because it would not have been a tree smoldering for three or four days.
“Whether it was an accident or neglect, we do not know.”
Firefighter Ministry had also responded, providing food and water. A collection was also started, with supplies taken Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
According to NEMA, six firefighters suffered injuries in the fire. Four firefighters were treated and released and two were hospitalized overnight. Newman said that at least two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, as temperatures were in the 90s Thursday.