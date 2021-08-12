Banner County blaze continues to burn

Three fire districts have been working since Wednesday to battle a fire that has burned an estimated 2,500 acres in Banner and Scotts Bluff counties.

Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs told the Star-Herald that Banner, Gering and Lyman fire departments are working under a unified command structure since the fire is within all three districts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said, but estimates are that it has burned 2,500 acres as of Thursday morning.

At last update, he said, the fire, which has been called the Cross Fire, is getting close to containment. A perimeter had been established around the fire. Crews were last working to extinguish an area in the Wildcat Hills that they needed to stretch hose into and dig a handline on in areas not able to be accessed by heavy equipment.

Banner County continues to battle the Hackberry Fire. An estimated 6,000 acres have been burned in the fire, which started on Thursday, Aug. 5. The fire is mostly extinguished, Grubbs said, and he is hopeful that firefighting efforts will be able to end by the weekend.

However, a firefighter monitoring the fire located some spots on the southwest corner of the that had re-ignited and firefighters from Bayard and Dalton were among those back on scene Thursday morning.