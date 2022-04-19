 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Banner County Board censures officials after alcohol-fueled tryst in courthouse

Banner County Commissioners 4-19-22

On Tuesday, Banner County commissioners Sharon Sandberg (left), Robert Post (center) and Bob Gifford (right) decided on the proper wording to censure the county's treasurer and assessor for drinking alcohol and having sexual intercourse with a county employee in the county courthouse.

Banner County commissioners voted to censure the county’s treasurer and assessor during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, April 19.

The two elected officials and a county employee had each pleaded no contest to charges related to drinking alcohol and having sexual intercourse at the county courthouse on the night of Dec. 28, 2021.

On April 4, Treasurer Monty Stoddard, Assessor Bernice Huffman and employee Caily Reece entered pleas to amended charges for attempted public indecency, a Class III misdemeanor. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to three months in jail, a $500 fine or both. As part of a plea agreement, the prosecuting attorney has agreed to request a fine, according to statements made in court proceedings.

According to a statement read by Banner County Commissioner Bob Gifford during Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners had refrained from publicly commenting on the incident beforehand “in order to afford those criminally accused ... the opportunity to have their cases proceed unimpeded by the making of extra-judicial comments or conclusions about these events and to ensure the presumption of innocence and other constitutionally guaranteed rights were not infringed upon.”

Some two dozen community members packed into the courthouse, listening along the back row of seats as the commissioners decided on the exact wording of the censure.

In a censure approved by commissioners, they said, the pair “not only displayed poor judgment but also failed to protect and preserve public property.” It said Stoddard and Huffman engaged in conduct that was not only “lewd, lascivious, inappropriate and reprehensible, but also offensive and disrespectful to the public, a betrayal of public trust unbecoming to Banner County elected officials.”

The initial censure proposed for the board to consider recommended the two officials be fired and no run for office.

Gifford said the officials’ resignations would not be in the best interests of the county, and he disagreed with an original reading that recommended Stoddard and Huffman not run for re-election.

“That’s not up to us,” he said. “I think that’s up to the people of the county.”

Commissioner Sharon Sandberg agreed that the voters should be the ones to decide whether Stoddard and Huffman keep their jobs.

The board voted in favor of a revised censure, eliminating language regarding “firing” of the two officials. Gifford and Sandberg voted in favor of the revised censure, while Commissioner Robert Post voted against it.

Post pointed out that the commissioners could not fire Stoddard or Huffman or prevent them from running for office again. The most they could legally do is strip them from their committee assignments, which they did.

Banner County Commissioners 4-19-22

Banner County Treasurer Monty Stoddard said he would not resign from his position despite being censured Tuesday for his actions on Dec. 28 and that he would continue to seek re-election to another term in office.

Currently, Stoddard and Huffman are running unopposed for their positions in the 2022 general election. Sandberg said a recall election could not take place because those cannot be done within six months of a election.

Reece, the employee involved in the case, works under County Clerk Lisa Cross. The commissioners said they could not take action regarding her employment; only Cross could do that.

After the board voted, Stoddard stood up before them and the audience, proclaiming he would not be resigning.

“I’m going to respectfully decline to resign. I’m not a quitter,” he said. “No one feels worse about the events of that night than I do. I’m disappointed in myself. I have owned this. I’m trying to move forward.”

He said he apologized to his family and reached out to community members.

“I’m going to let 12 years (in office) and, hopefully, the future define me, not one night that was a bad decision,” he said.

Banner County Commissioners 4-19-22

Banner County resident Deborah Genz told the county commissioners she had lost her trust in treasurer Monty Stoddard and assessor Bernice Huffman. She told the board she would have liked for them to have taken action in condemning their behavior earlier.

Community member Deborah Genz said she’d lost all trust in Stoddard and Huffman.

“They’re well-grown, mature people,” she told the board. “There’s some things that fall in the category of bad decision, but, for me, that’s far beyond a bad decision. To me, it’s a blatant disrespect of this courthouse.”

She said she was disappointed the commissioners had not publicly censured the officials earlier. Sandberg said that because the court hearing had been held the day before the board’s previous meeting, they had still needed time to research what exactly they could or could not do in the event of a guilty verdict.

