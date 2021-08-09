Banner County fire reported to be ‘95% contained,’ returning to local management

An estimated 6,000 acres is believed to have burned in the Hackberry Fire that started on Thursday, Aug. 5. Over the weekend, the fire that started in Banner County crossed into Morrill County.
“We are looking at 95% containment at this time,” Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs told the Star-Herald Monday afternoon. “We have just a handful of hot spots that we are concerned with. The majority of the fire is looking very good.”
On Friday, Banner County and Region 22 Emergency Management officials submitted an emergency declaration to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which allowed for additional firefighting resources from across the state, as well as departments from Colorado and Wyoming. UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the Nebraska National Guard, which are equipped with 780-galloon water buckets, a large airtanker out of Colorado requested through the Great Plains Dispatch Center in Rapid City, South Dakota, and the Nebraska single-engine air-tanker (SEAT) from the Nebraska Forest Service and two SEATs from South Dakota are among the equipment used to fight the fire. Grubbs said that heavy equipment from Banner County, Scotts Bluff County Road Departments and Nebraska Department of Transportation has also been utilized to help establish containment lines throughout the fire.
The fire, which is being attributed to having started due to lightning, resulted in a heavy presence of firefighters battling the blaze over the weekend. More than 20 fire departments from Nebraska, as well as several departments from Colorado and Wyoming, sent firefighters to battle the blaze, according to a post on the Banner County Volunteer Facebook page. Many of the Nebraska departments were from the Panhandle, but Grubbs said departments from Central Nebraska also responded.
With the fire having been contained, Grubbs said it will transfer from a Type 3 Incident Management to Type 4 Incident Management Monday evening. That means that the fire will transition from state management back to the local level.
As of Monday morning, Grubbs said, there were 13 fire engines, with firefighters on hand. By Monday evening, he said, the presence would be down to five engines and firefighting teams. Banner County and two departments will make up the teams on hand Monday evening and Grubbs said he’ll reach out to departments in Nebraska and eastern Wyoming for aid as firefighters continue to work to extinguish the fire.
“I am anticipating having a presence through at least Thursday,” he said. “...As we progress until the end of it, our fire engine needs will diminish. We are utilizing all local fire departments, their staff and their engines.”
There is not much fire activity as of late Monday afternoon, Grubbs said, though there is still smoke in many areas.
The fire has been described as having “extreme fire behavior” over the weekend, which means that it exhibited behaviors including a high rate of spread and being difficult to predict. On Thursday, Grubbs said, the fire, which was reported at about 7 p.m., had “blown up” to burn 1,000 acres in the first two hours. Due to the difficult terrain, firefighters were unable to access a lot of the area. After bringing in heavy equipment to establish fire lines, the fire jumped two of those containment lines by Friday as winds fed the fire.
On Friday afternoon, firefighters were starting to feel “relatively comfortable” in fighting the fire when a storm system came in and blew the east end of the fire, basically doubling the size of it.
“From there on out, we were chasing the fire and burning off (vegetation) on the other side of the containment line to get us some room,” he said. ”I would say the turning point was Saturday afternoon, when we felt like were gaining control of it and from that point on, we continued to reinforce the containment lines.”
Firefighter Ministry continues to gather supplies as firefighters continue to battle the Hackberry Fire and resources are needed for them. Grubbs has designated Firefighter Ministry as the official organization for overseeing and gathering donations for the fire.
Firefighter Ministry organizer Carissa Schank said basic supplies like water and Gatorade are known to be needed. Beef jerky is also a useful supply, she said.
Firefighter Ministry volunteers and other groups have also been assisting with ensuring that firefighters get meals.
Schank said that people wishing to make donations can call her for details on dropping off donations.
For more information on donating to the fire effort, reach out to Schank, 308-631-9674. Firefighter Ministry also accepts cash donations, which can be dropped off at the Oregon Trail Community Foundation offices.