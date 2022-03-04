Banner County officials charged in tryst at county courthouse

Two Banner County officials and a county employee face charges after allegedly engaging in sexual acts and drinking alcohol at the Banner County Courthouse.

Harrisburg residents Monty Stoddard, 58; Bernice Huffman, 47; and Caily Reece, 32, each have been charged with public indecency, a Class II misdemeanor, and consuming alcohol on public property, a Class IV misdemeanor. Stoddard and Huffman are both elected officials with Stoddard serving as the county treasurer and Huffman as the county assessor.

According to the complaints, each has been accused with incidents that occurred on Dec. 28, 2021. On the public indecency charge, the complaint indicates the defendants “did perform, procure or assist any other person, in a public place and where the conduct may reasonably be expected to be viewed by members of the public, an act of sexual penetration or a lewd fondling or caressing of the body of another person of the same or opposite sex.” The alcohol consumption charge alleges the incidents occurred at the Banner County Courthouse.

Probable cause affidavits weren’t filed in any of the three cases. Doug Warner, assistant attorney general for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, declined to provide additional details about the case, referring the Star-Herald to the Nebraska Attorney General’s director of communications. He told the Star-Herald he would advise the office not to comment. The attorney general’s Director of Communications Suzanne Gage replied in an email that the office would not be commenting.

Stoddard, Huffman and Reece all appeared for arraignment on the charges Wednesday. Attorneys for each of the defendants indicated that they were requesting a jury trial and Warner already had provided discovery materials, which usually comprises of police documents and other evidence such as audio or video recordings, at the Wednesday hearing.

Reece, represented by attorney Stacy Bach, is scheduled to appear in court on April 4. Huffman, represented by attorney Jonas Longoria, and Stoddard, represented by attorney Sterling Huff, are both scheduled to appear April 5.

The Star-Herald reviewed agendas and minutes from Banner County Commissioner meetings for any discussion, whether in open or executive session, on the alleged incidents by the county commissioners. It has not been a topic in any meeting in January, February or the March 1 meeting.

Banner County Clerk Lisa Cross advised there have been no emergency meetings of commissioners officially called between Dec. 28 and the regular March 1 meeting. Any meeting of the three commissioners to consider county business or action would need to be advertised or posted.

The county has a personnel committee, which Huffman and Reece are both members, that has not been convened since the alleged incident.

Stoddard and Huffman are unchallenged in the upcoming election. No other candidates filed to be considered for the two posts by the March 1 filing deadline.

Only two races, Banner County sheriff and a Banner County commissioner seat, have candidates.

Zane Hopkins, who currently serves as a deputy with the Banner County Sheriff’s Office, and Kenneth Z. Hopkins both are running for sheriff as current Sheriff Stan McKnight plans to retire.

Charles Laif Anderson has thrown his hat in the ring for county commissioner to join incumbents Sharon Sandberg and Robert Post. Current commissioner Bob Gifford did not file to run for the seat again.

