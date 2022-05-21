Banner County officials convicted of tryst ordered to post written apology

Two Banner County officials are serving a jail sentence in connection with an alcohol-fueled tryst at the local courthouse. However, possibly more notable, the officials have also been ordered to make a public apology to constituents.

On April 4, Banner County Treasurer Monty Stoddard, 58; County Assessor Bernice Huffman, 47; and County Clerk’s Office employee Caily Reece, 32, each entered pleas to the amended charge of attempted public indecency, a Class III misdemeanor, during a court hearing in Scotts Bluff County. Initially, each had been charged with public indecency, a Class II misdemeanor, and consuming alcohol on public property, a Class IV misdemeanor.

In that hearing, Nebraska Deputy Attorney General Doug Warner said a plea agreement had been reached in which he would only ask for probation at sentencing. However, during a sentencing hearing on Friday, May 20, Scotts Bluff County Judge Kris Mickey sentenced Stoddard and Huffman to jail.

During a hearing on Friday, May 20, Huffman and Stoddard were both sentenced immediately to 10 days in jail, which began Friday; 12 months of probation; and $500 fines. Both were also sentenced to serve 150 hours of community service with a non-profit organization.

Huffman and Stoddard could also serve additional days in jail, depending on the recommendation of their assigned probation officer. The probation order requires Huffman to serve an additional 60 days in jail at the end of the probation period unless waived by the court. Show-cause hearings have already been scheduled for May 2023 for the court to consider those conditions of the order.

Mickey's probation order — which is mostly routine in requiring the two defendants to abstain from alcohol among other restrictions — also requires each to write a letter of apology. The apology is to be issued within 10 days of the hearing, and will be posted at the Banner County Courthouse. The apology has been ordered to be posted until they are released from probation.

Reece, who had filed a motion to have her sentencing continued but was also sentenced on Friday, has been sentenced to 12 months of probation. She also must write an apology to be posted publicly. However, her sentence doesn’t call for any conditions regarding serving a jail sentence.

In April, the Banner County Board of Commissioners censured Stoddard and Huffman. The censure, made during the board’s April 19 meeting, said Stoddard and Huffman engaged in conduct that was not only “lewd, lascivious, inappropriate and reprehensible, but also offensive and disrespectful to the public, a betrayal of public trust unbecoming to Banner County elected officials.”

Despite calls from some constituents for Stoddard and Huffman to resign from their posts, they have refused and were the only candidates for the seats in the primary election.

“I’m going to respectfully decline to resign. I’m not a quitter,” Stoddard said at the meeting. While saying he “owned this” when discussing the incident, he said his 12 years in office should not be judged by “one night that was a bad decision.”

Stoddard and Huffman were stripped of their committee assignments at that meeting.

There have also been calls for the county to terminate Reece. However, county commissioners said they could not terminate her. They said only County Clerk Lisa Cross could fire her.

Proceedings in county court have included requests by constituents for audio transcripts of the hearings, which were granted by the court, despite objections by the defendants' attorneys.

According to court records, Huffman's husband filed for divorce on the same day as the county commissioners meeting. The divorce proceedings have included references to the courthouse incident in motions by Huffman's husband.

