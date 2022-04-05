Banner County officials plead to charge in drunken courthouse tryst

Two elected Banner County officials and a county employee pleaded no contest to charges they faced in connection with a drunken party that involved sexual activity at the county courthouse.

Harrisburg residents Monty Stoddard, 58; Bernice Huffman, 47; and Caily Reece, 32, each entered pleas to the amended charge of attempted public indecency, a Class III misdemeanor, during a court hearing in Scotts Bluff County Monday. Initially, each had been charged with public indecency, a Class II misdemeanor, and consuming alcohol on public property, a Class IV misdemeanor. However, Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Douglas Warner entered a plea agreement into the cases Monday morning prior to a hearing before Judge Kris Mickey Monday, April 4.

Stoddard and Huffman are both elected officials with Stoddard serving as the county treasurer and Huffman as the county assessor. Reece works for the county clerk’s office.

Warner outlined the basis for the charges during Monday’s hearing. On Dec. 28, 2021, he told the court, Sheriff Stan McKnight had been going home for the day, at about 5:15 p.m., when he noticed that all the lights at the courthouse were dark, but the vehicles of Stoddard, Huffman and Reece remained. Later, McKnight checked the surveillance at the courthouse, where cameras are stationed both inside and outside of the courthouse.

On the surveillance video, McKnight observed Stoddard, Huffman and Reece drinking from “shot-sized” paper cups and pouring from a tall bottle of clear alcohol, believed to be whiskey or other hard liquor, Warner said. The sheriff observed Stoddard, Huffman and Reece involved in sexual activity, with Warner identifying all three as being involved in different acts that included fondling, oral sex and intercourse as events transpired. The acts occurred in the assessor’s office and McKnight observed the defendants involved in different activities over a period of a couple of hours.

As part of the plea agreement, Warner told the court, he filed charges that he thought “were appropriate for the circumstances,” and additional charges wouldn’t be filed in the case. The plea agreement does call for Warner to recommend a sentence of a fine, though the court is not bound by Warner’s recommendations in its sentencing. A Class III misdemeanor is punishable by up to three months jail, a $500 fine or both.

Attorneys for all three defendants indicated they had completed alcohol evaluations and classes prior to Monday’s hearing. The defendants were scheduled for sentencing on May 20.

The Star-Herald did reach out to the attorneys for the defendants, seeking comment. Stoddard’s attorney, Sterling Huff, and Reece’s attorney, Stacy Bach, both responded, declining comment and citing professional rules of conduct that they say prevent them from commenting on the case. Bach said she would also advise her client not to comment. Huffman’s attorney, Jonas Longoria, did not respond to the Star-Herald’s inquiry.

