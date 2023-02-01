Banner Health invests $375K into EWC nursing program

Banner Health, with hospitals in Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Worland made an investment of $375,000 into Eastern Wyoming College’s nursing and health care program at the college’s Sagebrush ‘n Roses Gala on Saturday, Jan. 28.

“The pandemic showed us that we needed to grow and further develop the nursing pipeline,” Torrington Community Hospital and Platte County Memorial Hospital CEO Zach Miller said. “Specifically in rural areas we want to train local people who will stay local and care for Wyoming residents.”

For the next five years Banner Health will provide EWC with $75,000 a year to help shape the future of nursing and health care in the area, Miller said.

“Eastern Wyoming College is excited about Banner Health’s investment in the college and our community,” EWC president Jeffry Hawes said. “The scholarships will be utilized to support people interested in pursuing the nursing program at the college.”

Some of the investment will go toward scholarships into the EWC program for Banner Health employees and their immediate family members, Smith said.

“EWC is committed to expanding the pipeline development that Banner Health seeks to achieve in our region and doing our part to support the training and education of healthcare workers,” Hawes said.

Banner Health has been instrumental in helping expand the nursing program to the Torrington campus in the fall of 2019 with a $60,000 donation at the 2019 Sagebrush ‘n Roses Gala, Hawes said. They have also provided EWC’s nursing program with essential equipment to ensure an industry-ready training experience.

“I love the nursing program,” second year EWC nursing student Chelsea Fabela said. Fabela is a Torrington High School graduate. “The size of our cohort is small, but that is the best part. There are eight of us and we are like a family, and all want to see each other succeed.”

The EWC nursing program received approval from the Wyoming State Board of Nursing in January 2016 for the new nursing program at the campus in Douglas. In 2019, with the donation from Banner Health, the program expanded to EWC’s Torrington campus.

Students can earn an associate degree in nursing, which prepares graduates to function as a registered nurse in providing care to clients with complex health care needs. Upon successful completion of the program, students are eligible to take the National Council Licensure.

Applications are now being taken for the next cohort in Torrington. For more information on the program call EWC Director of Nursing Dr. Monica Teichert, DNP, FNP-C at 307-534-2999.