Barbecue, street dance return to Oregon Trail Days lineup

Barbecue and live music will open up the 100th celebration of Oregon Trail Days, Thursday, July 8.

Platte Valley Companies is sponsoring the kickoff barbecue and street dance, which begins at 6 p.m. in front of the courthouse in Gering. The evening will feature food, games, music and a street dance for the community to enjoy.

Gering Branch Manager Tammy Hoffman said this is the fourth year they have sponsored the event, although they’ve only hosted three because of last year’s event being canceled due to COVID-19.

“I just hope they come out and enjoy the town and get together, have a little unwinding and fun,” Hoffman said.

Platte Valley Bank will have various games set up for kids to play on the courthouse lawn during the event. Prizes will be handed out.

“There’s going to be a Plinko game, a large-size Connect4 game, a life size Jenga game,” she said. “Just some games the kids can play.”

The Greendales Jack Schaaf and Kacey Sell will perform various music genres from 6 to 10 p.m. They will be set up on R St. near the Pizza Hut and U.S. Bank buildings, Hoffman said.