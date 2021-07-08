Barbershop harmonizer to serve as Old Settlers president

“I was always interested in general practice,” Clark said. “I grew up in a small town where the two doctors were both in general practice. That was just up my alley.”

He added that in 1965, there wasn’t widespread specialization in medicine, especially in small towns.

As an incoming freshman in medical school, Clark was familiar a lady named Jamalee, who was from Bayard and a senior at the University of Nebraska. They ended up getting married. As Clark and Jamalee’s kids were growing up, they always took part of the Kiddie Parade, so the annual Oregon Trail Days celebration is a great event.

Dan explained how he ended up heading west during his last two years of medical school. The school had a program for juniors and seniors to place them in medical clinics for real-life experience.

“There was a clinic in Gering that was on the list,” he said. “I thought it would be great because Jamalee could spend more time with her family.”

Clark spent two months with the Gentry Clinic in Gering and became very familiar with what was then called West Nebraska General Hospital.

“Scottsbluff was so fortunate to be a small town and still have a big city hospital at that time,” he said. “It was a combination I really liked.”