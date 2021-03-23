Bayard business marked on the Nebraska Passport

In the old Bank of Bayard, there’s still some treasures to be found — houseplants, handmade soaps and funky finds. Tonia Verbeck, who owns the Vault Coffee shop and Mercantile Co. shop inside the yellow brick building in Bayard’s downtown, said she fell in love with the century-old building, wanting to cement her dream of a storefront there.
“I’ve always known that I wanted to have a storefront ever since a young age. My mom and dad are both entrepreneurs,” she said. “So I guess it was instilled in me to not do a normal 9-to-5.”
Mercantile Co. offers vintage finds and handmade items, Verbeck said, with an emphasis on small batch, women-owned products local to the Panhandle and Nebraska. She also sells houseplants, decor, and now, coffee.
The Vault was named as a spot on the Nebraska Passport, a program from the state’s Tourism Commission that encourages locals and tourists to hit 70 spots between May and September across the state.
The coffee shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the Mercantile Co. is open Thursday through Saturday.
Verbeck said she had to direct people to coffee places in Gering or Bridgeport because there was no local option, and decided to become the option. She works with Hardy Coffee Co. in Omaha which roasts the coffee and taught her how to make coffee drinks. The name came from the building’s original purpose, pointed out by her 6-year old son.
Verbeck was born in the Panhandle, bouncing around the area from Bridgeport to Banner County before landing in Colorado’s Front Range. She didn’t expect to return until the 2008 economic crisis meant she and husband, Calvin, moved back to the Panhandle.
“There’s something inside of me that never lost that small town feel,” she said. “I had moved to Denver, and then just for whatever reason, Denver didn’t love me back. And so you know, I got to experience some of this city life, and maybe bring a little bit of that back home with me.”
Verbeck started the Heirloom Market in 2016, producing an open-air one day event twice a year with vendors for handmade goods, food trucks and live music.
“I think its success proves more than anything that that’s exactly what people want. Because like I said, it grows with each market,” she said.
She said in 2019 she wanted to start looking for a space for her store, crediting her husband for finding the spot in his hometown of Bayard. Recently, they found the original bank vault door at a Wyoming auction, and reinstalled it, although they’re still looking for the dial to open it.
“It was love at first sight. With the brick walls, there’s just so much character here,” she said about the building built in 1917.
Verbeck’s brick-and-motor dream turns a year old in May.