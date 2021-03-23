Bayard business marked on the Nebraska Passport

In the old Bank of Bayard, there’s still some treasures to be found — houseplants, handmade soaps and funky finds. Tonia Verbeck, who owns the Vault Coffee shop and Mercantile Co. shop inside the yellow brick building in Bayard’s downtown, said she fell in love with the century-old building, wanting to cement her dream of a storefront there.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to have a storefront ever since a young age. My mom and dad are both entrepreneurs,” she said. “So I guess it was instilled in me to not do a normal 9-to-5.”

Mercantile Co. offers vintage finds and handmade items, Verbeck said, with an emphasis on small batch, women-owned products local to the Panhandle and Nebraska. She also sells houseplants, decor, and now, coffee.

The Vault was named as a spot on the Nebraska Passport, a program from the state’s Tourism Commission that encourages locals and tourists to hit 70 spots between May and September across the state.

The coffee shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the Mercantile Co. is open Thursday through Saturday.