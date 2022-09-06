Bayard community set to celebrate Pioneer Days

All roads lead to Bayard for the annual Chimney Rock Pioneer Days to celebrate heritage and community pride with a variety of lively entertainment on Sept. 8 to 11.

The event is organized by both committee and community volunteers, offering many free fun and competitive activities, food vendors and live entertainment for all ages.

The festivities kick-off on Thursday at 6 p.m. on the football field when the Bayard High School Tigers take on Perkins County. Opening ceremonies will take place at halftime of the game when the Pioneer Days King and Queen will be announced.

“We always choose somebody established or prominent in the community, somebody who’s contributed to the community, a good citizen of Bayard who deserves some recognition,” Bebe Shortall, a member of the event’s organizing committee, said.

The Pioneer Days celebration picks up again on Friday at 8 p.m. in the city’s Library Park when the beer garden opens followed by the street dance at 8:30 p.m. Music will be booming from DJ Prime at the free admission dance.

“It’s a fun time for people to gather around, listen to the music and enjoy lots of different drinks from the beer garden,” Shortall said.

Saturday morning activities include a breakfast, 5k run/walk and the parade. The free-will donation breakfast of pancakes, eggs and more is from 7 to 10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall.

“It’s usually been a general breakfast of pancakes and eggs, but I heard they might be changing it up a little bit this year,” Shortall said.

Registration for a Pioneer Days highlight, the “5K Mutt Strut”, begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by the race start at 8:30 a.m. from Legion Park. Participants’ dogs will receive a race day bandana and a chance to win fun prizes. The top three finishers will earn cash prizes along with canine-themed awards. The 3.1-mile course covers both a pavement and dirt path, with plenty of water stations for racers and dogs.

“It’s very laid back and casual, nothing intense, a fun time to get out and run with your dog but you’re not required to have a dog,” Shortall said. “We’re going to have cash prizes for first, second and third with some fun prizes of dog-related stuff too.”

Following the race, parade check-in begins at 9 a.m. in the swimming pool parking lot, and starts at 11 a.m. running north to south along Bayard’s Main Street. Anyone is invited to enter the parade that typically has a wide variety of school and local business floats, firetrucks, horses and more.

Festivities will move to Library Park where the beer garden will re-open at noon and an assortment of food vendors will be set up throughout the park. The park will be the hub for an afternoon of free activities including face painting, bounce houses, live entertainment and much more.

“Everybody convenes at the Library Park where there will be lots of food and craft vendors,” Shortall said. “There will be a lot for people to come and see.”

On the competitive side, the horseshoe tournament will begin at 1 p.m. and the cornhole tournament will start at 1:30 p.m. in the park.

“In the midst of all that activity spread out throughout the park, we have all kinds of live entertainment that will be going on from 1 to 5 p.m.,” Shortall said. “The stage will constantly be changing with different entertainment like local singers and the cheerleading squads.”

At 5:30 p.m. a huge screen in Library Park will be showing the Husker football game when they take on Georgia Southern. Following the game at dusk, the movie “The Bad Guys” will play at the east side of Swimming Pool Park.

Dancing in the street will begin again when the music group, Final Eyes Band, out of Colorado will play at 8 p.m. in Library Park with free admission.

Pioneer Days continues Sunday featuring the four-person scramble golf tournament beginning at 10 a.m. on the Chimney Rock Golf Course. Fun prizes will be awarded throughout the 18 holes and for top finishers. Shortall said donated prizes will range from prime rib dinners, gift certificates, a Yeti cooler and more. The tournament cost $280 for a team to enter and includes 18 holes of play, a meal and golf carts.

“We call it hair of the dog golf tournament because there might be some people that can’t get out of bed from the night before,” Shortall said. “We will probably have a prize for every hole, longest shot or longest putt, with some great prizes, it will be a fun day.”

The final Pioneer Days activity, the trap shoot competition, will begin at 1 p.m. at the Chimney Rock Trap Club.

“Our motto has always been “all roads lead to Bayard” because it’s a very central little town in the valley and this is just a great event that our little town puts on,” Shortall said. “It’s lots of fun for everyone, we have good bands and a rockin’ time at this good-old, small-town festival that brings everybody out and just offers everything. We invite everybody from the whole surrounding area to come and join the Bayard community for the festival.”

For information about the festival, search Chimney Rock Pioneer Days on Facebook or call Bebe Shortall at (308) 631-2751. For information on the golf tournament, contact the Chimney Rock Golf Course at (308) 586-1606.