Bayard grocery group selects board of directors

The Bayard Chimney Rock Grocery Cooperative has filled their leadership positions. During the group’s meeting at Bayard Jr./Sr. High School on Monday, the group approved the slate of nominees for their inaugural board of directors.

The seven members of the board will have staggered terms of office. Marty Marquez and Mary Beth Mau were elected to one-year terms. Tammy Berry, Gary Little and Stacy Mau were chosen for two-year terms. Dave Temple and KC Heath will serve three-year terms.

Little was elected the president of the board, with Heath selected as vice president. Berry was chosen to serve as secretary and Temple was elected the treasurer. Though there were several steering committee members present, only the board members themselves could delegate the positions.

Berry, Marquez and Temple were not on the original 14-member steering committee roster. “We do have some new steering committee members as well as the new board, (and) I think we’re excited about the fact that the board is comprised of both,” said Michelle Coolidge, the community development director of Twin Cities Development. “There’s going to be some consistency in transition from those who have been involved from the get-go and then some new people coming who are going to be able to take it forward.”

The grocery had shut down in March 2021. The store’s previous operator, Gary Moenning, retired and was unable to find someone to take over the business. For the last year, Bayard residents have had to travel to Scottsbluff or Bridgeport for fresh food. Twin Cities Development was brought in to formulate a plan for a revitalized grocery store in the same location.

Coolidge said Moenning had wanted the store to be a non-profit. She said she’d been in touch with the Bayard Depot Museum, a 501(c)(3) organization, to take title to the building at least on a temporary basis. That way the cooperative could lease the store back without them having to purchase it right away.

All costs would be handled by the cooperative. “I hope that they (the museum) would want to support their community and the fact they’re allowed to have a grocery store,” Coolidge said.

The board discussed different ways of promoting the new grocery store to the general public. One method proposed was to host public forums or roundtables to answer community queries about the store. They also suggested sending out mailable flyers and creating a website.

Coolidge said Moenning has abstract designs which show the building was built by Adolph Coors, founder of the Coors Brewing Company. Coolidge suggested approaching Coors and having them contribute to the grocery in exchange for promoting the brewery by adding a plaque or other such advertisement. “As we were advised by UNL, there’s no tax benefit to them with that, but I hope there’s some good will with that,” she said.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln had supplied a pair of grants to aid the project, of which Coolidge estimated $3,500 can be used for marketing purposes.

During the meeting, the new board of directors also selected the local Western States Bank, a division of First National Bank of Omaha, as their financial institution for accounts. They also approved their official bylaws.

Earlier this month, Coolidge told the Star-Herald the grocery store could be operational as soon as this summer. “We’re rolling. We’re coming along, and it’s to your guys’ efforts and we appreciate it,” she told the assembled steering committee. Additional plans can be finalized once the group has permission from the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance.

