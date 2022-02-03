Bayard grocery team looks for board of directors

“The interesting thing is when the pandemic started, a lot of people were starting to look at local foods and how they keep their grocery stores. So there are a number of communities across the state of Nebraska that were developing cooperatives to keep their community grocery stores,” Eirich said.

One such town was Hay Springs, which a university group called the Nebraska Cooperative Development Center assisted. The Hay Springs grocery had shut down, and so a group of community members bought a new location and started their own. It’s been up and running since last summer. The Bayard store will likely be larger and the process to completion will be somewhat different, Eirich said. Still, the Hay Springs cooperative’s success shows the concept can work in the Panhandle.

Coolidge said the Bayard community was very passionate about the project when their grocery first shut down, “and unfortunately the length of time it takes to run this through legal makes some of that communication wane a little bit. We’re really hoping that here in the next few weeks we’ll be able to get some more information out to them. We really want them to give us feedback as well because we’re wanting to restoke the fire for the enthusiasm of having the store coming. It’s definitely needed.”