Bayard grocery team looks for board of directors

The city of Bayard has been without a grocery store for the last 11 months. When Bayard Grocery owner Gary Moenning retired last March, nobody continued with the business. Last January, Michelle Coolidge, the community development director with Twin Cities Development, was approached about finding a way to start it anew.
“Since that time we’ve been working with a group of individuals in Bayard who formed a steering committee to see what the options were for reopening a store, and through that process determined that a cooperative was sort of the direction they wanted to go,” she said.
The committee has around a dozen members. On Jan. 19, they officially filed their articles of incorporation. The Bayard Chimney Rock Grocery Cooperative was born.
It’s possible for a sole proprietor to open the store again, but a cooperative method is cheaper and would allow the store to open quicker.
“That could still happen. It’s not like the committee is being a roadblock to that, but we’re trying to make sure the steps are taking place so it hopefully shortens the amount of time to get a store open,” Coolidge said.
However, there is one hurdle the new cooperative has to overcome. They need to have all their legal paperwork and documentation approved by the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance.
The steering committee will also need to appoint a board of directors for the cooperative in order for their bylaws to be signed. Coolidge said the board will be comprised of five to nine Bayard-area citizens. Anyone who lives in or around the city can apply, including members of the steering committee. So far, Coolidge said she’d received four applications.
“They will still be elected, but we have to have them appointed by the steering committee because there isn’t a membership to do the election,” Coolidge said. “So we’re having to chicken and egg things a little bit.”
One-third of the inaugural board will serve one year, another third will serve two, and the final third will serve three years. After that, members will be elected for staggered terms of no more than three years.
More groups than just Twin City Development helped progress the Bayard project. Additional aid came from Rob Eirich, the engagement zone coordinator at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.
Coolidge had reached out to him to inform him of the steering committee’s plans. As they both hail from Bayard, he was eager to help out. He helped draft business plans and develop paperwork. The extension center held town halls in the Bayard community to hear what residents wanted in a grocery store. Over time, conversations turned to the idea of a cooperative.
“The interesting thing is when the pandemic started, a lot of people were starting to look at local foods and how they keep their grocery stores. So there are a number of communities across the state of Nebraska that were developing cooperatives to keep their community grocery stores,” Eirich said.
One such town was Hay Springs, which a university group called the Nebraska Cooperative Development Center assisted. The Hay Springs grocery had shut down, and so a group of community members bought a new location and started their own. It’s been up and running since last summer. The Bayard store will likely be larger and the process to completion will be somewhat different, Eirich said. Still, the Hay Springs cooperative’s success shows the concept can work in the Panhandle.
Coolidge said the Bayard community was very passionate about the project when their grocery first shut down, “and unfortunately the length of time it takes to run this through legal makes some of that communication wane a little bit. We’re really hoping that here in the next few weeks we’ll be able to get some more information out to them. We really want them to give us feedback as well because we’re wanting to restoke the fire for the enthusiasm of having the store coming. It’s definitely needed.”
Still, the process is advancing. Coolidge estimated the co-op could be operational by this summer.
“We’re trying to get it done as quickly as possible, but we’re trying to be realistic,” she said. She said the fundraising options the steering committee has are limited right now. “Once we’ve been given the green light from the Department of Banking and Finance, we’ll be able to actually finalize what those steps are going to be.”
Anyone living in or around Bayard who would like to apply for the board of directors may contact Coolidge at 308-633-2898 or development@tcdne.org. Applications are open until Thursday, Feb. 10.