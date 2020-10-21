Bayard market listed as community exposure site

Anyone who attended the market should monitor for COVID symptoms through Oct. 24 and if they begin experiencing any symptoms, immediately get tested and quarantine at home.

Due to recent disease investigations indicating confirmed COVID positive cases were contagious during their time at the market and unable to identify each person they were near, health officials are notifying the public of the potential for exposure. The Heirloom Market organizers have worked closely with health officials to notify their vendors of potential exposure; however, due to additional cases being present at the market during their contagious time, it has been increased to a community exposure site.