Bayard Public Library receives $8,500 grant from Kreutz Bennett Donor-Advised Fund

BAYARD — Bayard Public Library has been selected to receive a $8,500.00 grant from the Kreutz Bennet Donor-Advised Fund, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation, to renovate the Bayard Public Library. This project will benefit community patrons of all ages by ensuring a safe, bright, comfortable and exciting environment for its patrons. Bayard Public Library is among 14 Nebraska public libraries in communities with populations under 3,000 selected to receive funding.

The Bayard library project includes the rehabilitation of its existing facility by replacing outdated fluorescent light fixtures, replacement of deteriorated carpet, and replacement of cracked and stained ceiling tile, according to a press release from the City of Bayard. All grants from the Kreutz Bennett Donor-Advised Fund require a 1:1 local match. In Bayard, matching funds will be provided by the City of Bayard.

“Before I applied for the grant, I went before the city council and presented my proposed project. The city of Bayard owns the building and the carpet and lighting have never been replaced. The city council agreed to match funds needed for this project,” Becky Henkel, library director for Bayard Public Library said. The renovations should be completed by June 1.