Bayard residents discuss grocery store’s imminent closure

It is still unclear what business model a new store might follow. Houlden said that it was still possible for a private person, a group of people, or another business to come in and purchase the store outright.

There were also several community-sponsored options on the table. Houlden said that a cooperative was possible. She said that it’s also possible for the City of Bayard or a non-profit to purchase and lease the building to someone, covering some operating costs.

“When we talk about a community-owned grocery store, the exciting thing is that it helps preserve a community’s local character,” Houlden said.

Houlden said community-owned options give the community members more stake in their community. It also keeps the money in the community, she said.

“It’s your tax dollars at work. It’s your store and you own it,” she said.

But that’s all still in the future. For now, Coolidge said the process for getting a new store up and running is in motion.

“There are a couple of different options to go at,” Coolidge said. “The next step is to put together a steering committee that will then start taking the steps of doing that evaluation of what is the best model for the community.”