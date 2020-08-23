The Bayard Public School Board of Education added a seat to its board last week, a seat that’s reserved for a high school student.

“(The Board of Education) is focused on creating as many positive opportunities as possible for our students, and this one example of their continuous efforts to do that,” Bayard Superintendent Travis Miller told the Star-Herald.

The position was finalized at the Aug. 10 Board of Education meeting.

The student would represent the district’s student body in matters that came before the board for a semester-long term. They would also present a monthly report about student activities to the board.

However, the student would not be allowed to vote, create motions or second motions during meetings, according to the proposed policy. The student representative is also barred from participation in closed or executive sessions. The school board can remove the student representative for poor academic performance, or “behaviors the Board determines unacceptable,” according to the policy.

Miller attributed the idea’s origin to Board President Kim Kidlow. She said it came to her about a year and a half ago.

She said the Board of Education was debating whether to get rid of the lockers in one of there buildings. Parents had expressed displeasure with getting rid of the lockers, so the board was at a loss.

“The student was really helpful in providing us insight that we as board members would not be aware of otherwise,” Kidlow said.

After attending a presentation at a statewide board of education meeting in November, she said she had everything she needed to present the plan to the full board. COVID-19 delayed the process, but after working on it over the summer, it was ready to be presented to the board.

Kidlow said the position had three purposes: to provide the board with student input, to bridge the gap between students and the board, and to develop an interest in civic service among students.

Students interested were asked to apply via Google form before Aug. 31. The school board selects the student representative based on applications submitted to the board. The student representative will be sworn in during the board’s September meeting.