Bayard teacher Stephanie Barker follows her role model to connect with students

As a young girl growing up in Kearney, Stephanie Barker watched her mother stand at the front of classrooms and teach. That sparked Barker’s passion for education and lead her to pursue multiple degrees to teach the sciences across grade levels.

“I had a big role model, who was my mother,” Barker said. “She taught elementary school, so I always had her as a big role model.”

Barker’s mother taught preschool at a private Lutheran school in Kearney and would retire teaching second grade.

Barker graduated from Kearney High School in 1990 before attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She planned to become an athletic trainer, but chose a different path following her high school observation.

“At the school I went to, which was Kearney High, the athletic trainer was there at 6 o’clock in the morning for morning practices until 9 o’clock at night because of late practices and games,” she said. “I just knew he wasn’t having much of a family life because of that. So I decided that with my field, I could still follow in my mom’s footsteps into education and still provide the information and follow what I’m interested in.”

Barker graduated with a degree in grades 7-12 biology, physical education and athletic training.

She completed her student teaching in Alliance where she learned various teaching techniques and gained experience leading a classroom.

“During my student teaching at Alliance, I was able to see different teaching methods and it was really nice to get into different environments,” she said. “Also, my supervising teacher had me lead the parent-teacher conference, which was good experience for teaching my own classroom.”

Her first teaching position took her to Lewellen. It was the last year of the high school as it was consolidated with Garden County.

“I taught there for a year and then was able to take advantage of a staff development assistance program and they paid for me to go back to school,” Barker said. “I went through UNK again and that’s when I picked up my elementary degree.”

She became a fifth grade teacher at Bayard Public Schools and has since served in many roles throughout her 24 years with the district. While settling into the classroom, Barker earned her master’s degree in technology of education from Leslie University.

With a diverse array of backgrounds, Barker has taught anatomy and computer sciences at Bayard High School for eight years as well as elementary science.

“Last year in the middle of the school year, the fourth through sixth grade science teacher left, so they pulled me out of the high school and back over to the elementary.”

Barker also teaches keyboarding and computers for fourth through sixth grades.

She enjoys supporting her colleagues at the high school and elementary levels and connecting with a variety of students.

“At Bayard, I like that it’s a small school, so I’m really able to get to know the students and build relationships with the students,” she said. “Also, you get to know who you’re teaching with and able to build relationships with coworkers.”

A couple of challenges Barker said she faces as a teacher are the funding challenges to purchase the necessary supplies for classroom activities as well as effectively using her 20-minute planning period, after school and weekends to create her lessons and grade assignments.

“We do teach so many different areas ... and I don’t have much time to get those preps so that’s a big challenge.”

During her interaction with her students, Barker enjoys seeing them have that “ah-ha moment.”

“They are able to do a hands-on activity and they finally get it to connect, to understand ‘Oh, that’s why this is.’ I think that’s the thing with all education, but I really see it in science,” Barker said.

Her students also are posed challenges in STEM education that they have to develop a solution for, including a March Madness catapult.

“They had to build a catapult to carry the basketball, which was a ping pong ball and then they had to create a basket that their basketball had to go through,” she said.

The students had one day to build the basket and one day to build the catapult before they tested out the accuracy of their designs. Then they competed against each other to see whose design was the most accurate when shooting the ping pong ball 15 times at the basket. The winning team scored 10 out of 15 baskets.

“It gives you a sense of pride that they’re able to learn and understand the concepts and achieve their goals,” she said.

Barker created a broadcasting class at the high school, which gave students an opportunity to develop their live broadcasting skills at sporting events. She also taught journalism for the yearbook and newspaper classes. Her students competed in the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) journalism competition with at least one state medalist.

“To me, that was always exciting that we had kids who were able to place at state in an actual academic contest, not just at the athletic events.”

Barker said she learned the value of connecting with her students.

“It’s really about building those relationships,” she said. “It’s about getting to know those students, whether they’re at the elementary or at the high school, getting to know them one-on-one and what their passions are to build off of that.”

Within her classroom, Barker creates an environment where students can work through their failures to develop critical thinking skills to approach problems from multiple directions. She hopes her students learn the importance of driving to overcome obstacles because success takes hard work and dedication.

Throughout her tenure at Bayard Public Schools, Barker’s passion for education has allowed her to connect with students in the elementary and high schools. She enjoys sharing her passions with them as she follows in her mom’s footsteps.

“I’m also fortunate to have my mom as a mentor and follow her example she set in the classroom.”

