Bayard water tower gets fresh paint

The City of Bayard’s water tower is in the middle of a three-week project to refurbish it's water tower.

Crews are on site now, sandblasting and painting, the tower, inside and out.

Shelly Bowlin, Bayard city clerk and treasurer, said the tower has not been painted in over 50 years.

“As far as records go back, it has never been painted,” she said. “I don’t think it’s been done since it’s been up, probably 50 years or more.”

At the city’s June 28 meeting, the council approved a contract with company, Maguire Iron, to complete the project. Funds for the task will be sourced from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Bowlin said the tower will be painted exactly the same as it was before, white with black lettering depicting the letters for Bayard.

Victor Ledesma, with Maguire Iron, said the project is well underway.

“We are painting it white today (Tuesday) on the outside and sandblasting inside of the tower,” Ledesma said.

He said the tower project is on schedule and should be completed in two weeks.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

