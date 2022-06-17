BBGH welcomes Colwell as interim chief nursing officer

Box Butte General Hospital is excited to announce Jordan Colwell, registered nurse, to the BBGH leadership team as the interim chief nursing officer. Colwell began his duties on June 1.

Chief Executive Officer Lori Mazanec said, “I want to welcome Jordan Colwell to the organization. Jordan will serve as the Interim Chief Nursing Officer as we continue our permanent search. Jordan brings with him an extensive background in both acute care nursing, nursing leadership, civic leadership, and education. At the same time, I want to commend Carolyn Jones, RN for serving as the Interim for the first five months of 2022 all while serving as a staff nurse in the Emergency Department. I am grateful she will remain to orient Jordan and continue with her history in the role. Thank you, Carolyn.”

Colwell wrote the following as an introduction of himself to the community:

“I began my health care career approximately 20 years ago working as a phlebotomist and nurse aide at Box Butte General. After being away from BBGH for 10 years, I have returned to serve as Interim Chief Nursing Officer until the position is filled. I have worked in a level two trauma center as house supervisor, emergency room nurse, and accreditation coordinator. After my experience in the hospital setting, I moved to a nurse manager role in three family practice clinics and then served as Director of Clinical Services for 22-multi-spciality clinics. Currently, I serve as Division Chair for Health Sciences/Nursing Instructor at Western Nebraska Community College. I also served my country as a Captain/Flight Nurse in the Air Force Reserve.

I hold a doctorate degree in business administration, a Master of Science in health care administration and two Bachelor of Science degrees, one in nursing and the other in health sciences.

In addition to my work, I am an active community member in Scottsbluff. Currently I serve as the Vice Mayor of the City of Scottsbluff and a previous Riverside Discovery Center Zoo Board of Directors President, Western Nebraska Community College Foundation Board of Directors, and Scottsbluff YMCA Board of Directors. I also participated in Leadership Nebraska, Leadership Scottsbluff, and the Nebraska Foster Care Review Board.

In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and three sons, Ryker, Reid, and Rylen. I enjoy traveling, golfing, running/working out, gardening, and watching Husker sports.”

