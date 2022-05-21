Bear Cub Preschool receives grant for expansion

Funding from this grant will be used to add an additional full day preschool classroom. Grant funds consist of $25,000 to fund start up costs as well as $130,000 for operational expenses such as teachers and paraprofessionals, furniture, classroom upgrades and supplies and playground equipment. The addition of a second full-day classroom will be funded by the District through the use of ESSER funds. With the addition of these classrooms, Bear Cub Preschool will be able to serve up to 180 students in 7 full day classrooms and 2 half day classrooms in two convenient locations in Scottsbluff. Additionally, the grant’s approval will bring expanded early childhood opportunities to our community.