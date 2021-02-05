Beebe had a historic NFL career

When talking with Don Beebe, one might be inclined to think he would be reluctant to talk about his Buffalo Bills teams that reached a record four consecutive Super Bowls, but lost all four.
Actually, it’s a favorite topic for the former Chadron State College Eagle, who eventually was on two more Super Bowl teams with the Green Bay Packers, winning one.
“We were able to do something that nobody else has ever done,” Beebe said of the 1990-93 Bills. “When you’re the first and only to do something, that’s special. As time has reflected on that team, it’s one of the greatest teams to ever be assembled. Look at all the Hall of Fame people who have come off of that team. That’s a great testament to what we had. We, unfortunately, just couldn’t pull off winning one (Super Bowl).
"When you are the only one to do something, and to do it first, it’s special, and I think history has shown that with the Hall of Famers and with the press it gets now, it’s known as one of the great offenses of all time, and even (greatest) teams.
“Boy, it was the time of our lives. Seriously. If I was to go back in time, and I’m not one to look back, but if I was to go back in time, I’d go back to Buffalo. We had the time of our lives.”
Quarterback Jim Kelly, defensive end Bruce Smith, running back Thurman Thomas, wide receivers Andre Reed and James Lofton, team owner Ralph Wilson, general manager Bill Polian and head coach Marv Levy were all eventually selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame from those teams. None of those Hall of Fame players ever experienced a Super Bowl win, nor did Levy.
When Beebe was drafted in the third round by the Bills ahead of the 1989 season, he was the team’s first selection because the Bills had traded away their first two picks. He said he’s thankful Buffalo was the team that drafted him.
“Remember, I was so naive, and didn’t understand any of it,” Beebe said. “It’s probably a good thing that I was, so I wasn’t nervous. I had no expectations. When they flew me out after the draft, a few days after the draft, they flew me and (his wife) Diana out, and we’re walking down the tarmac at the airport, and we see all these reporters. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy.’ I was really introverted, so for me to speak publicly in front of cameras and stuff like that made me really uncomfortable. I would rather be on a pond fishing somewhere where no one was there, but here I am. I get thrust into the limelight, plus you’re the first pick and you’re from Chadron, so everybody’s got questions. It was a whirlwind. I just remember Di and I got caught up in a whirlwind of the lifestyle of an NFL player – something I never was comfortable with.”
Beebe was thankful for the six years he spent with the Bills. When he moved on, he spent a year with the expansion Carolina Panthers, but he really wanted to go to Green Bay, having talked about the possibility with Lofton, who spent nine years as a Packer himself. The news came that he was signing with the Packers while Beebe was finishing up his degree in Chadron.
“Finally, I get my opportunity,” Beebe said, “So when I was out in Chadron, I got the call from the Packers that spring. I was like, ‘Finally, I get to go to Green Bay, a championship team, great community, just like Buffalo.’ It was iconic. When you win a Super Bowl in a Packer uniform, you’re iconic for the rest of your life in that city.
“(Lofton) said to me one time — I’ll never forget it, I don’t even remember where we were — but he said, ‘Beebs, if your career doesn’t end in Buffalo, go to Green Bay, man. You would love it in Green Bay. It’s hallowed ground. People are crazy, and it’s a lot like here.’ And he was right. James was right.”
It was in Green Bay where Beebe and a team led by Hall of Famers, quarterback Brett Favre and defensive lineman Reggie White, were able to win Super Bowl XXXI, beating the New England Patriots.
Beebe finally had a championship.
“This might sound strange, but it’s true,” Beebe said. “I remember standing 10 yards behind Favre – I was on the field as the safety guy, we were taking a knee – and just watching those last 10 seconds on the field, thinking to myself, ‘My gosh. I’m finally going to win this crazy game,’ you know? And then a sense of guilt kind of came over me, and it’s because I was thinking about all the guys back in Buffalo, all my teammates, thinking about Marv and Bill Polian and Ralph Wilson, the owner, and all the fans. I know they were cheering for me, and I know they’re happy for me, but I was like, ‘Why me? Why not Jim or somebody else?’ So, I felt kind of anti-climactic and guilty, but man, then the phone calls just flooded in when I got home, and it was overwhelmingly a great feeling to be the only guy from that whole organization to win one, really for them as well.”
For a wide receiver to have played with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Beebe was in a unique position.
“I always say, you’ve got this garage, and in this garage you’ve got a Lamborghini and a Ferrari,” Beebe said (comparing Favre and Kelly). “Which one do I want to drive today? They’re both great. It’s hard to say which one is better. They’re both Hall of Fame guys. They’re both phenomenal people. I would say Favre would make more plays outside the pocket than Jim, and that was probably the only differentiator between the two.
“I spent more time with Jim, and Jim is one of the most quality people I’ve ever met. He is so loyal of a friend, as a Hall of Fame personality; it’s hard to beat a guy like Jim Kelly.”
As this season’s playoffs went along, the Bills and Packers both made their conference championship games, but both fell short of reaching the Super Bowl. If they had both made it, Beebe would have a rooting interest on both sides. Who would he have rooted for?
“I got that question a ton, because they were calling it the Beebe Bowl if they both made it,” Beebe said. “Listen, Green Bay’s won four. For the people in western New York, I’d like to see the Bills finally achieve it, so I said, ‘I would like to see Buffalo win the Super Bowl.’ That’s my honest answer. I also said it’s going to be very weird, I’ve never been in a situation when I was rooting for both teams.”
With neither of his former teams in the game, Beebe will be rooting for the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid, who was on Green Bay’s staff when Beebe came to the Packers.
“Andy Reid is a really good friend of mine, so I’m definitely going for Kansas City, no doubt,” Beebe said. “I’ve known him a long time. He’s a good man, and he’s the best coach in the league right now.”