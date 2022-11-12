Beef, honey, produce and more on sale at Winter Farmers Market

The Scottsbluff Winter Farmers Market held its first event of the season Saturday, Nov. 12. Nine vendors showcased their wares to interested shoppers at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

“We have a lot of our returning customers that keep coming in and we have a lot of new shoppers who come to the museum and want to come here shopping with us,” market manager Lydia Scott said. “… We’ll continuously have new vendors in and our old vendors who do the full seasons.”

The market will be set up at the museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through the end of March, except for Dec. 3, 24 and 31.

Scott said she’d emailed vendors who regularly attend the market and reached out to a few new ones. She’s hoping to find room to add perhaps one or two additional vendors and thanked both them and the customers for their continued support.

Amber Zitterkopf was one of the new vendors this year. She manned a booth selling her and her husband, Jason’s homegrown honey. Their company is aptly called The Z’s Bees.

“This is our very first market we’ve sold it at. Otherwise, it’s just been word of mouth and Facebook,” she said. The couple has been raising bees for four years and has been harvesting honey the last two years.

Her husband is a journeyman beekeeper who helped host open apiary classes, so the Zitterkopfs are knowledgeable when it comes to the business of bees. The market is a new avenue for them to meet additional customers.

Kristina Stokes and Melissa Carpenter were also first-time Winter Farmers Market vendors. They had originally started their company, Kalliope Custom Designs, in 2015. They began by making floor tiles with decals but moved onto making a variety of items.

Their booth at the market included cups, epoxy pens and hairpieces such as headbands and bows. Both Stokes and Carpenter said their favorite part of working as vendors was getting to interact with new people.

“You walk away from the vendor events with other vendors as friends,” Stokes said. “I have a few vendor friends who we just talk all the time now. They support you and you support them.”

As Carpenter put it, the vendors become akin to family.

Several of the vendors have grown their business around their actual family. Dawn Galey was working a booth for Kiowa Red Angus Beef. Her husband Mike Norby had started the business 20 years ago, selling beef at the Morrill Farmers Market with his mother.

Galey was selling roasts, stew meat, ground beef — “just about anything you’re looking for,” she said. She also offered specialty items like bologna and summer sausage.

A longtime veteran of farmers markets, she said they’re an important way to bring in new customers and to help grow small businesses.

Additional vendors at the marketplace sold locally made flour, vegetables, bread, baked goods, woodworking and jelly.