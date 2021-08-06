Beef showmanship proves to be tight contest at the fair

The final day of competition wrapped up with beef showmanship at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Friday morning.
After multiple flights of 4-H and FFA showmen, judge Alex Kimmerling said it was a tough competition, one of the tougher ones he’s judged.
“It’s been very tough; this is a very tough county fair,” he said. “This is one of the better county fairs I’ve done. The quality is high, and they’re great people.”
Senior 4-H showman Hallie Cochran, who won silver in the senior class, said it always gets particularly competitive at the older levels.
“It’s very tough. All the seniors around here are pretty competitive,” she said. “So if you don’t bring your A-game, you might get left at home.”
Cochran, who’s been showing cattle since she was about 8 years old, placed just behind grand champion Jessica Whitebear and reserve champion Cara Schlothauer in showmanship. She said she likes to see her hard work pay off.
Her favorite part about showing is the “positive outcomes. I like my hard work paying off,” she said. “That’s definitely the best side to it.”
Junior 4-Her and 9-year-old Mattie Brown, who won overall grand champion market heifer on Thursday, feels the same way. She said it’s a lot of work to prepare for the fair.
“We have to work with them a lot. We have to wash them; we have to comb them a lot, and most of all, we just have to keep calm with them,” Brown, who has been showing cattle for the past three years, said, “It gives me something to do, and it teaches me responsibilities. … I really like to go out there and try to do my best.”
Still, competition is tough, and while she managed to make it to the final round for junior showmanship, it wasn’t quite enough to move on to the next round to compete for grand champion.
It wasn’t just the 4-H rounds that were tough. The FFA round in particular proved to be difficult, even for Kimmerling who said from the ring that every one of them was a good showman, and it ended up coming down to nit-picky personal preferences.
“I’m not going to tell everybody what I want them to do different because they’re all doing a really good job,” he said from the ring during the competition. “It’s just the little tiny things, and it’s really actually hard to sort these out.”
He ended up choosing MarLee Neu as the grand champion and Sydney Huckfeldt as the reserve champion for FFA showmanship.
Beef showmanship was followed by bucket calf, stock feeder and breeding classes. The small and large animal round robins finished out the day.