Beef showmanship proves to be tight contest at the fair

“We have to work with them a lot. We have to wash them; we have to comb them a lot, and most of all, we just have to keep calm with them,” Brown, who has been showing cattle for the past three years, said, “It gives me something to do, and it teaches me responsibilities. … I really like to go out there and try to do my best.”

Still, competition is tough, and while she managed to make it to the final round for junior showmanship, it wasn’t quite enough to move on to the next round to compete for grand champion.

It wasn’t just the 4-H rounds that were tough. The FFA round in particular proved to be difficult, even for Kimmerling who said from the ring that every one of them was a good showman, and it ended up coming down to nit-picky personal preferences.

“I’m not going to tell everybody what I want them to do different because they’re all doing a really good job,” he said from the ring during the competition. “It’s just the little tiny things, and it’s really actually hard to sort these out.”

He ended up choosing MarLee Neu as the grand champion and Sydney Huckfeldt as the reserve champion for FFA showmanship.