Benefit organized for Buskirk, who recuperates from sixth brain operation

The community is invited to attend a benefit to raise funds for the Buskirk family on Thursday, June 9, at the Hemingford American Legion. The benefit starts at 6:30 p.m.

Lexi Buskirk, wife of Chad Buskirk, is recuperating from her sixth brain operation and continues to fight a brain disease that she was born with.

“You play the cards you are dealt and you make lemonade,” she said. “I have been dealing with this brain disease since I was a young child.”

Because of this disease, she has suffered from seizures her entire life. She takes medicine to help prevent them but seizures and brain bleeds are unpredictable. A brain bleed or hemorrhage causes a pooling of blood that puts pressure on the brain and deprives it of oxygen.

When a hemorrhage interrupts blood flow around or inside the brain, depriving it of oxygen for more than three or four minutes, the brain cells die. The affected nerve cells and the related functions they control are damaged as well.

The first brain bleed was discovered when she was just eight-years-old.

“Doctors removed a golf-ball-size chunk of tissue that was damaged from the bleed,” she said. “At the age of thirteen I went to Washington, D.C., to see who was supposed to be the top neurologist in the country and he went in and removed scar tissue. Since then, I have not been able to go off of the medication.”

Currently, at just 37-years-old she has suffered from three strokes; two of them led her to be flown to UC Health.

“I stroked the first time the day after Christmas in 2020,” she said. “It was not major; my face just looked weird. We did some MRI’s but the doctor decided that there was not enough blood pooling for surgery this time because it was in my brain stem. So we had to wait until it bled again. Then on the last day before the fair was over last year it hit me again.”

From the seizure in August of 2021 she is completely deaf in her right ear and she has Bell’s palsy.

“My face still doesn’t work on my right side,” she said. “I was in therapy for that until January of this year.”

She underwent brain surgery for the sixth time.

The third stroke occurred on March 7, 2022, and caused full spinal damage on her left side. This has caused hypersensitivity, pins and needles, and numbness. It also damaged her right eye and she is in need of vision therapy. There is also a possibility of a need for a seventh surgery in the future due to the last stroke, but the doctors are trying some forms of therapy to see if they can help. The therapy that is much needed, she said, but is not covered by insurance.

“Yes it’s painful but it’s so incredibly annoying, frustrating, and miserable,” she said. “The fact that I have been so able and now I’m not. Now I can’t drive so my teenage daughter drives for me. There are just so many things that I used to be able to do but I can’t now and it’s driving me crazy.”

Since March she has regained her strength to walk on her own again and is adjusting to her new way of life. Anyone that knows Buskirk knows that she is a fighter and will continue to heal.

She is the daughter of Rex Wickman and Marleen Ostrander and has a total of eight siblings. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2002. She held jobs as a CNA, home health nurse, and veterinary technician.

Chad and Lexi were married on July 2, 2008. She homeschools their four children: Celia,16; Tyler, 15; Keith, 12; and Jacen, 11.

Buskirk is very active in Box Butte County 4-H — both as a leader and getting her children involved. She is employed at Pat’s Creative and helps out where she can. She is in the process of learning the technical side of the machines for servicing.

“The thing is, I have more of these bleeds in my brain, they are spotting my brain,” she said. “It’s not an ‘if’ they are going to act up again but ‘when’ are they going to. Like a ticking time bomb in my head. I’m just hoping and praying that it doesn’t happen for a very long time. I’m hoping that I can, at least, make it to see my kids graduate.”

To help offset the medical and travel expenses that are piling up, the community is encouraged to show their support on Thursday, June 9, at the Hemingford American Legion starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be a free-will offering hamburger feed, live auction, and rifle auction.

For questions or if you would like to donate please contact Joni Jespersen at 308-760-6719.

“I’m the kind of person that wants to help others and not be helped so this is hard for me,” she said.

Only God knows what’s next for Buskirk, but for now she continues to fight and live the best life that she can.

“I am now home with my family of four kids and my husband, Chad, who have all supported me through all of this chaos,” she said. “We are all doing well and taking it day by day.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.