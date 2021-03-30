 Skip to main content
Bereavement Support Group to begin meeting in Scottsbluff
Bereavement Support Group to begin meeting in Scottsbluff

  • Updated
SCOTTSBLUFF — Linda Rock will be hosting a 4-week bereavement support group on consecutive Thursday evenings beginning April 22.

Rock has over 34 years experience developing, leading and sustaining Hospice and Palliative Care programs and providing bereavement support. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from Central Michigan University.

Group meetings will be held 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff. If you have experienced the death of a loved one in the past two years, the group welcomes your participation. Participants will use various resources mixed with teaching and conversation to cover areas of grief and loss.

Group size is limited to 15. Masks and distancing encouraged.

Register now by calling St. Francis Episcopal Church at 308-632-4626 or on its website, www.saintf.org. There is no fee for these group sessions.

