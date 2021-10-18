Bernie Burgess at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center

Bernard H Burgess, also known as Bernie, was born in Alliance and raised on a cattle ranch south of Ashby. A one room country school prepared him for high school at Hyannis and a degree from the University of Nebraska. There, he entered the Air Force from the ROTC program. Following a 21-year career as an officer and pilot, he had a stint owning and operating a bed and breakfast in Cody Wyoming where he was a popular freelance writer for the Wyoming Livestock Roundup. This experience whetted his appetite for pursuing a long standing passion for writing mysteries.