ALLIANCE — Join Bernie Burgess at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center on Thursday, Oct. 21 for a look into his interesting book collection. He will speak at 6:30 p.m.
Bernard H Burgess, also known as Bernie, was born in Alliance and raised on a cattle ranch south of Ashby. A one room country school prepared him for high school at Hyannis and a degree from the University of Nebraska. There, he entered the Air Force from the ROTC program. Following a 21-year career as an officer and pilot, he had a stint owning and operating a bed and breakfast in Cody Wyoming where he was a popular freelance writer for the Wyoming Livestock Roundup. This experience whetted his appetite for pursuing a long standing passion for writing mysteries.
After retiring to Arkansas, Burgess worked as a private investigator. He began writing mysteries in 2018 with the self-publication of “Bert and Nora: The Nickel Dime Murders.” He has now published his fifth book in the “Bert and Norah Mysteries” series. BIn order, the Bert and Norah series include: “The Nickel Dime Murders,” “The Missing,” “Into the Light,” “Murder in the Ozarks,” and “Evil Runs Through It.”