BHECN names two 2020 award recipients in Panhandle

Two Panhandle providers have been recognized by the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN)

Each year, the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) recognizes individuals who make a significant impact in the behavioral health field in the state of Nebraska. Awards are given annually for distinguished service, ambassadorship and courage.

BHECN Ambassador Program Coordinator Ann Kraft said, “As we were reading through the award recommendations this year, it became clear that an additional award was needed to recognize behavioral health professionals who provide outstanding service to people living with mental illness. We have had an award that recognizes consumers or family members (the courage award), but not one that specifically recognizes professionals.”

This year, BHECN created the Champion Award, a new award category that recognizes professionals who are champions for behavioral health in their community. In the Panhandle, two providers recognized were: in Scottsbluff, Carrie Howton, PhD, LIMHP, Ambassador Award and in Chadron, Chelsea S. Turner, Champion Award.