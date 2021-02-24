Bible Baptist Church celebrates 50 years of ministry

In Leviticus chapter 25 in the Old Testament, God instructed Israel to celebrate a jubilee year every 50th year. On Friday, Feb. 19, that’s exactly what Bible Baptist Church did.
Bible Baptist Church held a banquet at the YMCA Trails West Lodge on Friday to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Church members commemorated it with skits from the youth and a message on the Old Testament jubilee from guest speaker Bruce Sell of Liberty Baptist Church in Casper, Wyoming.
Bible Baptist Church originally began as People’s Church in 1971, started by Pastor Michael Clement’s father-in-law, Pastor David Adams. Clement said that Adams wanted to begin a church catered more to families. So, he began a small church in the then-empty building at 2023 Ave. C.
Clement and his wife, Ariel, were married at the new church, shortly after it was formed. Then they went off to the east coast for a few years, where Clement went to school, worked at a couple churches and began his own church in New York before the couple moved back to the Mitchell Valley in 1981.
Clement then took on a leadership position for a year, assistant pastor for a year and finally lead pastor in 1983. He’s been with Bible Baptist Church since.
It was while he was pastor that the church changed its name, because it too closely resembled the People’s Temple, a cult in the late 1970s that ended in a mass suicide in South America. Clement said he and his congregation got together and put all the different new names on a board and eliminated any name that someone didn’t like. Once they narrowed it down to three or four names, they voted, and ended up with Bible Baptist Church.
"We were already functioning like a Baptist Church. So, we made the decision to better identify ourselves,” he said. “We kind of went in the opposite direction. What’s popular today is for churches to be nondescript and not public with regards to the denominational affiliations, but we swam upstream. We decided that we wanted people to know just exactly what we were.”
Clement said that Bible Baptist Church is an independent Baptist church, meaning it is not affiliated with any other larger Baptist church organization. The way he describes his church is conservative and traditional.
“That means we don’t sound like Woodstock on Sunday morning,” he said. “It’s not that we’re afraid of changing things, but just like in other areas of life, they’re sometimes fads that get real popular for a while, and then they’re not. And we just made the decision that we were going to remain a more conservative church.”
Over the years, Bible Baptist Church has had various ministries like youth group, Vacation Bible School and children’s programs, in accordance with Adams’ vision of a family-oriented church.
However, Clement said one of the biggest things the church has going for it right now is its missions program. He said that the congregation is good about financially assisting various national and international missionaries, as well as a Christian radio station supported by the church.
“Our church has a very healthy missions program,” he said. “Our missions’ giving is individual. In other words, we don’t just take a percentage out of the total offerings and designate that for missions. People specifically designate their gifts for missions.”
He said that roughly 15% of the congregation’s total giving is for missions. What’s more, out of his 10 children, three are actually missionaries supported by the church. He said that while it’s hard not to have them near, it’s a blessing to see them living out God’s will.
"In one of the epistles of John, it says, ‘I have no greater joy than to see my children walking in truth.’ And that’s where we are. The greatest joy we have is to see our kids doing what God wants them to do.”
For Clement, mentoring his children, both biological and those of the church, to grow up and live out their faith in their own ways is what makes his job worthwhile. It’s why he reminded his congregation at the anniversary banquet that they can’t stop here; they must keep moving forward.
“What did Israel do the year after the year of jubilee?” he asked rhetorically. “What they did was they started over again. You know, don’t quit, don’t sit back and pat yourself on the back for having 50 successful years. Just start over again.”