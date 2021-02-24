Bible Baptist Church celebrates 50 years of ministry

“Our church has a very healthy missions program,” he said. “Our missions’ giving is individual. In other words, we don’t just take a percentage out of the total offerings and designate that for missions. People specifically designate their gifts for missions.”

He said that roughly 15% of the congregation’s total giving is for missions. What’s more, out of his 10 children, three are actually missionaries supported by the church. He said that while it’s hard not to have them near, it’s a blessing to see them living out God’s will.

"In one of the epistles of John, it says, ‘I have no greater joy than to see my children walking in truth.’ And that’s where we are. The greatest joy we have is to see our kids doing what God wants them to do.”

For Clement, mentoring his children, both biological and those of the church, to grow up and live out their faith in their own ways is what makes his job worthwhile. It’s why he reminded his congregation at the anniversary banquet that they can’t stop here; they must keep moving forward.

“What did Israel do the year after the year of jubilee?” he asked rhetorically. “What they did was they started over again. You know, don’t quit, don’t sit back and pat yourself on the back for having 50 successful years. Just start over again.”

