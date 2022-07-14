Bible museum tours through Scottsbluff

A museum displaying artifacts and replicas from Biblical times will make its way to a Scottsbluff church later this month.

The Scottsbluff Church of Christ, 1919 Ave. N, will host exhibits from the Bible Land Museum, which is located in Sandy, Oregon, but often brings its displays on tour across the country.

The exhibits will be open for a 6:30 p.m. lecture on Wednesday, July 27, then the late mornings, afternoons and early evenings of the following Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

They will be viewable from 2 — 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 as well.

“Probably around 2013, I began collecting a few artifacts, items I had found at estate sales that were archaeological relics … from the time period of Biblical history,” Bob Stancell, the museum’s founder and director, said.

When the Bible Lands Museum opened in 2015, many of the exhibits featured items from his own collection. Since 2017, he routinely takes the exhibits on tour.

Stancell said different displays he’ll take to Scottsbluff include a Roman crucifixion exhibit, a Dead Sea Scroll replica, a diorama of ancient Jerusalem, and various models, idols and arrows.

Stancell acquires artifacts, often through auctions, from across the world. He said he wouldn’t be able to have a museum without using the internet to source the historical pieces from.

Visitors will be able to see exhibits displaying artifacts and models from a variety of ancient cultures, including the Sumerians, Egyptians, Assyrians, Babylonians, Greeks, Persians and Romans.

“To say we have any items stand out is really hard because they kind of go in groups,” he said. “…Everything that I purchase I research and I try to take a class on the period. ... It takes some serious digging.”

Other exhibits include armor props used in period movies, which guests are invited to try on.

“A lot of times people get more excited over the movie props than they do the actual artifacts, but we do have a lot of artifacts,” Stancell said.

Stancell will host lectures every weekday the exhibits are available. He said he’d also act as a tour guide to show people around and explain about the artifacts in greater detail.

“There’s some actual Biblical-type history coming with the museum. This is going to be a good chance to see it,” Church of Christ member Shane Reinpold said. Reinpold was the one who first learned about the museum and helped bring it to the area.

Not everyone can head overseas to see the actual historical locations, Reinpold said, so they can at least see artifacts and models.

It’s the first time the Scottsbluff Church of Christ has hosted an event of this caliber.” Reinpold said. “We’ve had meetings, but we’ve never had an exhibit like this.”

This is one of seven trips the Bible Land Museum will make this year. Stancell recently returned from showcasing the exhibits in Tacoma, Washington. Other stops will be in Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee.

“We get bigger turnout the farther east we go,” Stancell said.

In Scottsbluff, the touring museum will be free and open to everyone.