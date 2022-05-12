Bicycle education event offered ahead of Bike Week

To get people ready to celebrate Bike Week 2022, the Western Nebraska Bicycling Club (WNBC) is presenting a free drop-in bicycle education event Saturday, May 14.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library community room. Visitors can stop by anytime during the event to view a “bike zoo” display and learn how to perform an “ABC Quick Check” bicycle safety inspection. The library will have a special display of bicycle-related books to check out as well.

The “bicycle zoo” display will allow visitors to see and learn about some basic features of a few different kinds of bicycles. It’s a great opportunity for people who are thinking about buying a bicycle to consider what kind might be the best for their needs.

League of American Bicyclists Certified Instructor Katie Bradshaw will lead ABC Quick Check demonstrations for visitors to learn basic bicycle maintenance and safety inspection techniques — no mechanical experience required. Knowing and practicing the ABC Quick Check will help prevent mechanical-related bike crashes and breakdowns and help bicyclists learn to identify problems that need to be addressed by a bicycle mechanic. The hands-on demonstrations will be performed on a sample bicycle at the library, and the ABC Quick Check technique can later be practiced on visitors’ own bicycles at home.

“This is the kind of information I wish I’d known years ago,” Bradshaw said. “I’m really glad I know the ABC Quick Check now. Just recently it helped me realize that something was wrong with my bike, and when I brought it in to the bike shop, I learned I had a broken axle, which could have caused a serious crash.”

Bradshaw said the education event is a low-stakes way for someone who is a new or aspiring bicyclist to gain more knowledge and confidence about bicycles.

During Bike Week, WNBC will host a “Bike There” photo contest for people using their bicycles as transportation. Anyone who rides their bicycle to a destination in the Nebraska Panhandle between May 15-21 and posts a photo of it will be entered to win one of three $50 gift cards to Sonny’s Bike Shop. For more information about or to enter the photo contest, visit the Western Nebraska Bicycling Club Facebook page.

