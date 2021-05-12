Big Blue Bay 2021 season draws near

ALLIANCE – Big Blue Bay will be opening at the end of May when weather and water conditions permit.
Season passes for 2021 swimming season will be available at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning May 10. Please bring an individual 1”x1” photo of each individual person who will need a pass. If you do not have the necessary photos, staff can take the photo for a $2 per photo fee. Prices for season passes are as follows:
Household pass - $150
17 and under - $65
18 and older - $80
Lap Swim Only - $50