Big Blue Bay planning for summer season

ALLIANCE – Big Blue Bay is scheduled to open Saturday, May 28, weather and water conditions permitting. The City of Alliance is in the process of hiring staff, and expect training and pool prep to take place in the next two weeks.

Season passes for 2022 swimming season are available at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please bring an individual 1- or 2-inch photo of each individual who will need a pass. If you do not have the necessary photos, staff can take the photo for a $2 fee.

Prices for season passes range from $150 for a household pass to $50 for lap swim only. :

Pool Hours will be as follows: Noon – 1 p.m., Lap Swim & 8 and Under Swim; 1 – 5 p.m., Open Swim; 5 – 6 p.m.; Lap Swim & 8 and Under Swim.

