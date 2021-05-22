Big plans to come for Sugar Valley Rally

The Sugar Valley Rally is still on hiatus this summer as the board continues its search for a rally master. This is the second year the event has been canceled after it was canceled for the first time in its history in 2020 for the same reason.
“There won’t be an event this year,” Rachael Jenkins, event coordinator said. “”We still do not have a rally master on contract.”
The Sugar Valley Rally attracts classic car owners to the valley for a contest of calculated timed cruises in limited and unlimited classes over several days. The rally was the longest, consecutive race of its kind.
“It’s a big deal for the community,” she said. “It would be great to keep it rolling.”
Board president Brock Schank is currently in contact with a potential rally master, so Jenkins is hopeful that the event can return next year.
“It’s one of those events where we have to start planning in October and November and if we don’t have a rally master by January, there’s no way to make it happen,” she said. “There are a lot of behind the scenes stuff we have to do.”
Schank said the rally likely could have returned this year, but given the short timeframe from finding a rally master and Memorial Day, he was uncertain about collecting sponsorship funds given the affects of COVID-19 on local businesses.
The 32nd annual SVR event for 2020 was canceled in late March of 2020 after longtime rally master Rex Gardner died. Gardner worked with the Vintage Car Rally Association (VCRA), which allowed the SVR to be a sanctioned event. Following his passing, the VCRA was unable to commit to the rally anymore.
Schank’s research revealed very few vintage car rallies still exist, but there are several road course rallies. He connected with a man in Wisconsin who plans to come in support of the rally next year. He also connected Schank with a woman interested in being the rally master.
The rally master’s job is mapping out the courses and the scoring each day to keep the judging fair.
The Sugar Valley Rally Inc. Board of Directors is reviewing previous years’ routes to see if it is compatible with the GPS software of the potential new rally association.
“We are very hopeful for a great big showing in 2022,” Jenkins said. “Between lack of finding a rally master and COVID, we have to start the planning for 2022 in October.”
As the board begins preparations for next year, Jenkins noted how the event’s return will be a success with the support from volunteers. Community members can volunteer on the timing committee, parking committee and food services.
“We probably need between 25 to 30 people,” she said. “I want to say in 2019 we had 15 people and we were stretched pretty thin.”
Volunteers would sit along the side of the road during previous rallies and would shout out “Mark!” as the vehicles passed the checkpoint. Throughout Schank’s research, he connected with a man who developed an app that uses GPS coordinates to record the time. It is accurate up to 100th of a second.
“That’s something we’re trying to get set up,” Schank said. “We have some ideas and big plans for next year.”
The next step is to have a discussion with the potential new rally master to discuss the details of the event, Jenkins said. If they are able to make it work, they will draft up a contract for the rally master to come map out a course and time it.
“They’ll time it twice before we make the plans official,” Jenkins said. “Then they run it the day before. On the Thursday before rally starts, when we do check in is when the rally master is running the first leg of the course.”
They check for changes in the course conditions that require changes prior to the teams running Friday.
The rally board hopes to have someone contracted soon.
“Once we have something set in stone in the next couple of months, we’re going to probably go live on Facebook and announce the plans,” Schank said.
Previous rallies have attracted participants from across the United States as this event provides good family fun entertainment for spectators as well as a scenic tour of Western Nebraska for the participants.
“In 2019 we had participants from at least 15 other states, so it does bring in a lot of people to enjoy the beauty of the valley, stimulate the economy because they’re buying hotels, buying gas and eating out,” Jenkins said. “It’s just a good, old fun clean and family free events and it’s free for the spectators.”
If the event returns, it will take place the week after Memorial Day.