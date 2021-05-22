Big plans to come for Sugar Valley Rally

Volunteers would sit along the side of the road during previous rallies and would shout out “Mark!” as the vehicles passed the checkpoint. Throughout Schank’s research, he connected with a man who developed an app that uses GPS coordinates to record the time. It is accurate up to 100th of a second.

“That’s something we’re trying to get set up,” Schank said. “We have some ideas and big plans for next year.”

The next step is to have a discussion with the potential new rally master to discuss the details of the event, Jenkins said. If they are able to make it work, they will draft up a contract for the rally master to come map out a course and time it.

“They’ll time it twice before we make the plans official,” Jenkins said. “Then they run it the day before. On the Thursday before rally starts, when we do check in is when the rally master is running the first leg of the course.”

They check for changes in the course conditions that require changes prior to the teams running Friday.

The rally board hopes to have someone contracted soon.

“Once we have something set in stone in the next couple of months, we’re going to probably go live on Facebook and announce the plans,” Schank said.