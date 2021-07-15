‘Billy and The Downliners’ to perform at Midwest Theater Friday

“This show takes all of those best hits and puts them into one place with a really great band behind it,” Estes said. “I’m a huge fan of the Eagles … because it’s such good music and the tie of the music back to our community with Randy Meisner. I think I’ve grown to love the music of the Eagles even more the older I get.”

The show offers a variety of rock ‘n’ roll music that appeals to a wide audience, Estes added.

“Billy and The Downliners’” Scottsbluff show will be one of the first live performances for the group in over a year.

“Outside of Omaha, this is one of our first shows,” he said. “We are ecstatic to be back out performing.”

With opportunities now available for live performances again, McGuigan said the feeling is indescribable.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In the self-reflecting times during the pandemic, it was just a realization having lost it that this is what I want to do with my life,” McGuigan said. “Anytime I’m on stage, that’s the energy that I’m bringing.”

McGuigan’s shows have broken box office and attendance records in several theaters across the country.