‘Billy and The Downliners’ to perform at Midwest Theater Friday

Rock ‘n’ Roll is coming to the Midwest Theater this week as “Billy and The Downliners” perform ten months after their originally scheduled show.
The group was set to perform a concert at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in on Sept. 10, 2020, but due to frigid temperatures and a snowstorm, theater director Billy Estes said they rescheduled the show to July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Midwest Theater on Broadway in Scottsbluff. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Estes said there was discussion about holding the show at the drive-in as originally planned, but the Midwest Theater venue offers theater-goers cushioned seats, air conditioning and a unique atmosphere to listen to oldies music.
The show “Billy and The Downliners” is a mash up of the shows Billy McGuigan has produced. The group describes the concert as “a non-stop, high energy, rock and roll extravaganza,” featuring popular rock songs from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
“These songs are the soundtracks to a lot of people’s lives, but when I was growing up, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s music was all that was on our radio that my family and I got together and listened to,” McGuigan said. “I’m just trying to recreate that feeling from when I was a little kid and we would put concerts on in our living room.”
McGuigan and his dynamic band, The Downliners, will perform songs by Elvis, Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers, the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and the piano men Billy Joel and Elton John.
“This show takes all of those best hits and puts them into one place with a really great band behind it,” Estes said. “I’m a huge fan of the Eagles … because it’s such good music and the tie of the music back to our community with Randy Meisner. I think I’ve grown to love the music of the Eagles even more the older I get.”
The show offers a variety of rock ‘n’ roll music that appeals to a wide audience, Estes added.
“Billy and The Downliners’” Scottsbluff show will be one of the first live performances for the group in over a year.
“Outside of Omaha, this is one of our first shows,” he said. “We are ecstatic to be back out performing.”
With opportunities now available for live performances again, McGuigan said the feeling is indescribable.
“In the self-reflecting times during the pandemic, it was just a realization having lost it that this is what I want to do with my life,” McGuigan said. “Anytime I’m on stage, that’s the energy that I’m bringing.”
McGuigan’s shows have broken box office and attendance records in several theaters across the country.
“It’s a great way to reopen our ticketed shows,” Estes said. “We had one show back in May with April Verch and Cody Walters to test the waters. This is the next step, so to bring in an artist to the caliber of Billy here is going to be a great way to kick off this season or finish our last season, however you look at it.”
Throughout the past year, McGuigan said the pandemic prevented him from performing for a live audience, which reignited his passion for the arts.
“To lose it helped me remember why I was doing it,” he said. “It’s all about the energy that this music brings to me, so every song that I pick is a happy song and celebratory. I didn’t think anybody wanted to hear sad songs, so as we come back, everything has that positive energy.”
McGuigan said the performance is packed with the screaming and energy the music deserves, but his most enjoyable moment in each show is seeing the songs resonate with the audience.
“Anytime I can look out in the audience and people are singing along, but their eyes are closed, that’s the indication that they’ve gone on a journey,” he said. “If I got to take them on that journey, it’s just the best.”
The concert runs for 1 hour 30 minutes to 2 hours.
Estes welcomes the community back to the theater to celebrate the arts with “Billy and The Downliners’” live performance Friday.
The Nebraska Arts Council awarded the Friends of the Midwest Theater a Nebraska Touring Program Grant of $1,575 to support this performance. The grant supports a percentage of the fees for artists who are based out of Nebraska for their programming throughout the state. The Midwest Theater features an artist from the arts council’s touring roster almost every season. The last artist to perform at the Midwest Theater supported by the grant was the Omaha Symphony.
Tickets for “Billy and The Downliners” are $24 for non-member premium seats, $20 for member premium seats, $22 for non-member best seats, $18 for member best seats, $20 for non-member good seats and $16 for member good seats. To purchase tickets or for information about the show, contact the Midwest Theater at 308-632-4311 or visit MidwestTheater.com.