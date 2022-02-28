Bio Nebraska and Marylinn Munson launch STEM Scholarship for Nebraska high school seniors

OMAHA – Bio Nebraska, together with Marylinn Munson, recently announced that they have launched the Marylinn Munson & Bio Nebraska STEM Scholarship to support and encourage Nebraska high school students as they pursue relevant classroom study and professional experiences in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-related fields. Applications will be accepted beginning March 1, 2022, for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“I am inspired by our talented young women and men. They are our future leaders, the ones who will not only be making new discoveries but solving existing and future human problems and needs through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” said Marylinn Munson, a Nebraska leader in the life science, biotechnology, and agriculture industries. “Providing students a strong foundation, through impactful and connecting organizations like Bio Nebraska, is critical. I’m honored and privileged to be able to support them in their journey.”

Scholarships are available to Nebraska high school seniors who have been accepted at a Bio Nebraska approved Nebraska college, community college or university, are planning to enroll in an undergraduate course of study in a STEM-related field, and who plan to pursue a career with a STEM-related organization. A one-time scholarship payment of $2,500 may be awarded to up to four high school seniors for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“We are proud to partner with Marylinn to support Nebraska high school seniors as they begin their journey to a career in STEM,” said Rob Owen, Executive Director of Bio Nebraska. “Nebraska offers enormous opportunities across STEM fields and our state’s youth is a crucial component in growing and sustaining these important industries.”

Applications must be received before 9 a.m. CST on Apr. 30, 2022, and scholarship recipients will be announced in June 2022. For more information about the Marylinn Munson & Bio Nebraska STEM Scholarship, interested applicants can visit the Bio Nebraska website here.

