Bioblitz returns to Wildcat Hills this weekend

Data collected through the event is put onto a site called iNaturalist, which is similar to crowd sourcing, Filipi said. The sighting is then verified and can be used by researchers about the various species found in the area during this timeframe.

The bioblitz offers the community an opportunity to participate in a fun science event while learning about the natural area from experts in the field while also helping researchers understand the biodiversity and migratory patterns of the animal species that reside in the Wildcat Hills.

The community has helped gather data about bats during previous bioblitz events. In 2019, the community recorded over 253 observations of 173 different species.

“We’re always looking to break that record,” Filipi said. “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to get out there and identify more critters and plants, so we can shatter that.”

This year’s bioblitz will take place at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center.