Biologists search for answers after 1,000 fish die at Lake McConaughy

Last weekend, boaters and beachgoers stumbled upon a grisly scene at Lake McConaughy. The carcasses of around 1,000 fish had washed up onto the reservoir’s shores.

Around 99% of the dead fish were white bass. More than that, they were all adult white bass, mostly between 15.5 and 17 inches.

As to what killed them, biologists haven’t got a clue.

“There’s nothing conclusive at all,” Fisheries biologist Darrol Eichner of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said.

The fish carcasses were found mostly on the west side of the lake. Eichner said the areas around the Cedar View and Lakeview campsites were especially hard-hit.

Already, Eichner and his team have conducted studies to rule out potential causes. Pollution was ruled out as a cause.

“There are more sensitive species ... that would succumb to a pollutant before white bass,” he said.

No evidence of point source pollution coming from a pipe or other container have been found.

