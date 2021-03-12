Black Hills Energy shares winter safety message

SCOTTSBLUFF — The recent spring-like weather has been nice, but with snow today and forecast later this week, it’s important to not lose sight of important safety measures. Snow and ice buildup on your natural gas meter can create a safety hazard and even cut off the flow of natural gas to your heating equipment and other appliances. To avoid trouble, gently remove snow and ice from on and around the meter with your hands or a broom.

Gas meters and regulators are durable and designed with the weather in mind, but a coating of ice or snow could cause a loss of service and become a critical safety issue. When possible, remove the snow before it has a chance to freeze.

· Gently clear snow away by hand or with a broom. Do not use a shovel, ice pick or other sharp tools, damage could result and make the situation worse.

· Keep snow blowers and shovels away from gas meters and other above-ground equipment.

· Carefully clear snow away from the outdoor vent on high-efficiency furnaces. The furnace won’t run safely and efficiently if the vent is blocked.

· Safely remove ice buildup from overhead eaves that could fall and damage gas meters below.